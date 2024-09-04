About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

New Cellular Process in Fruit Flies Could Transform Aging and Cancer

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Sep 4 2024 1:49 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

New Cellular Process in Fruit Flies Could Transform Aging and Cancer
Scientists at UC Merced have made a significant discovery that could revolutionize our understanding of aging and cancer. Through meticulous research using fruit flies, they have identified a cellular process that regulates protein production and impacts lifespan and disease development(1 Trusted Source
OTUD6 deubiquitination of RPS7/eS7 on the free 40 S ribosome regulates global protein translation and stress

Go to source).

Novel Mechanism for Protein Production Regulation

The team, led by Professor Fred Wolf, discovered a mechanism that cells employ to adjust the amount of protein they produce. This mechanism involves the translation of RNA into protein, a crucial step in cellular function. By manipulating this process, cells can fine-tune their protein levels, influencing various biological processes.

Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator
Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator
We all wish to live a long and fruitful life. The life expectancy calculator may just be what the doctor ordered for those curious to know their life expectancy.
The researchers found that a protein called OTUD6 plays a central role in this mechanism. When OTUD6 levels are reduced, cells produce significantly less protein. This reduction has a profound impact on lifespan, with mutant flies lacking OTUD6 living twice as long as normal flies.

Implications for Aging and Cancer

The discovery of this protein production regulatory mechanism has significant implications for both aging and cancer research. The link between reduced protein production and increased lifespan suggests that targeting this pathway could potentially extend lifespan in humans.

Furthermore, the researchers observed that OTUD6 levels are elevated in many types of cancer, and cancer cells often exhibit increased protein production. This suggests that OTUD6 may contribute to cancer cell growth and proliferation. While further research is needed to confirm this connection, the findings offer a promising avenue for exploring new cancer treatment strategies.

Artificial Intelligence Shows the Way to Fight Aging and Cancer
Artificial Intelligence Shows the Way to Fight Aging and Cancer
New artificial intelligence-enabled study discovers commonly dysregulated genes potentially involved in the progression of cancer and premature aging diseases.
The team is now focused on understanding how cells regulate OTUD6 levels and how this pathway can be manipulated to influence lifespan and disease outcomes. By unraveling the intricacies of this mechanism, scientists may be able to develop novel therapeutic interventions for aging-related diseases and cancer.

This research offers a valuable step forward in our quest to understand the fundamental processes that govern life and disease. As scientists continue to explore the implications of this discovery, we can anticipate exciting advancements in the fields of aging and cancer research.

Advertisement
Gene That Links Stem Cells, Aging and Cancer Discovered
Gene That Links Stem Cells, Aging and Cancer Discovered
One of the key genes that make up the maintenance mechanism for tissues has been discovered by scientists.
Reference:
  1. OTUD6 deubiquitination of RPS7/eS7 on the free 40 S ribosome regulates global protein translation and stress - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-51284-y)


Source-Medindia
Damaged Mitochondria Associated With Aging and Cancer Can Be Removed Using a New Process
Damaged Mitochondria Associated With Aging and Cancer Can Be Removed Using a New Process
A new process used by cells is identified to remove damaged mitochondria that are associated with cancer and aging.

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement