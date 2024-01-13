About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

New Bat Virus Reported In Thailand Pose COVID-like Risk

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Jan 13 2024 1:59 PM

New Bat Virus Reported In Thailand Pose COVID-like Risk
A new deadly bat virus detected in Thailand with the potential to spread to humans through feces can be a potential zoonotic pathogen spilling infection similar to the COVID-19 pandemic, reveals a report from EcoHealth Alliance (1 Trusted Source
EcoHealth Alliance Receives NIH Renewal Grant for Collaborative Research to Understand the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Spillover Emergence

Go to source).

New Virus Risk of Bat-To-Human Spread Raise Pandemic Concern

Dr Peter Daszak, head of the New York-based non-profit EcoHealth Alliance, reported the discovery of a never-before-seen virus with 'almost' as much potential to infect humans as COVID. EcoHealth has been linked with controversial experiments in Wuhan which some fear started the pandemic.
"We found a lot of SARS-related coronaviruses, but one in particular we found was quite common in bats where people were commonly exposed," Daszak, a zoologist, said while describing his findings in bats at an event held by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on future pandemic research preparedness.

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
He said the new virus, which is yet to be named, was found in a Thai cave where local farmers source bat feces to fertilize their fields. Further, the newly discovered virus is a close relative of COVID-19 and has "almost" the same potential of infecting humans as coronavirus does, he was quoted as saying.

Advertisement
"We consider this to be a potential zoonotic pathogen. Here we have a virus in bats, right now in a cave used by people highly exposed to bat feces,” Daszak said. "And this virus is shed in bat feces, so there is a real potential for emergence."

The findings come as the WHO reported a surge in coronavirus globally, with hospitalizations jumping 42 percent across 50 countries. The fresh surge in cases, majorly driven by the highly transmissible JN.1 variant, has also brought in mask mandates in several US states. JN.1, classified as a variant of interest (VOI) by the WHO is becoming the dominant variant globally, causing spikes in infections, hospitalizations as well as deaths in some countries.

Novel Bat Influenza Viruses Could Present a Threat to Humans
Novel Bat Influenza Viruses Could Present a Threat to Humans
Bats don't only carry the fatal Ebola virus, but also is a reservoir for a new type of influenza virus which could possibly attack the cells of humans and livestock.
JN.1 is similar to its parent BA.2.86 but has an additional mutation (L455S) in the spike protein, which has immune-evasion properties. According to the CDC, JN.1’s continued growth suggests that the variant is either more transmissible or better at evading our immune systems than other circulating variants.

However, it added that "it is too early to know whether or to what extent JN.1 will cause an increase in infections or hospitalizations". As per the CDC, existing vaccines, tests, and treatments work against JN.1.

Advertisement
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
Reference:
  1. EcoHealth Alliance Receives NIH Renewal Grant for Collaborative Research to Understand the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Spillover Emergence - (https://www.ecohealthalliance.org/2023/05/collaborative-research-to-understand-the-risk-of-bat-coronavirus-spillover-emergence)

Source-IANS
India Records First COVID-19 JN. 1 Variant in Kerala
India Records First COVID-19 JN. 1 Variant in Kerala
A 79-year-old lady in Kerala becomes the first recorded victim of the new COVID-19 JN. 1 variant, which resembles the Omicron variant.

Recommended Readings
Latest Environmental Health
View All
Advertisement