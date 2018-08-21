medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Assay to Detect Genetic Abnormalities in Sarcomas Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 21, 2018 at 8:10 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New assay developed by researchers may enhance both sarcoma diagnosis and treatment through its ability to analyze multiple target genes simultaneously and identify new fusion partners, reports The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics.
New Assay to Detect Genetic Abnormalities in Sarcomas Developed
New Assay to Detect Genetic Abnormalities in Sarcomas Developed

Sarcomas are rare tumors that are often misdiagnosed. Specific recurrent chromosomal rearrangements, known as translocations, can serve as essential diagnostic markers and are found in about 20 percent of sarcomas. Identification of these translocations helps establish a correct diagnosis and guides treatment. This includes the ability to analyze numerous target genes simultaneously and identify new fusion partners. In four cases, the assay diagnosed sarcoma in samples deemed falsely negative by conventional tests.

"Sarcomas are rare cancers of bone, fat, or muscle that are difficult to diagnose and are often misdiagnosed. More than 50 subtypes exist. Until now, for each sarcoma subtype and each translocation, a single assay test had to be performed detecting the presence of one single, specific gene fusion. Now, in contrast to conventional methods, 26 different genes can be analyzed for their involvement in a translocation in one single assay," explained Judith V.M.G. Bovée, MD, PhD, of the Department of Pathology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands.

To validate the utility of this novel test, investigators analyzed 81 samples using the new AMP technique, for NGS using the ArcherŪ FusionPlexŪ Sarcoma Kit. They then compared the results to those of more conventional methods, such as fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and reverse-transcriptase PCR.

The goal of these techniques is to identify specific genetic abnormalities in which regions of genetic material are rearranged (translocated), which can help in diagnosis. "Both FISH and reverse transcription-PCR are accompanied by challenges in routine application. Due to these limitations, the need for novel methods for fusion detection has grown significantly as more and more recurrent translocations are revealed with the advance of NGS," noted co-author Suk Wai Lam, MD, of the Department of Pathology of Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands.

Of the 81 samples analyzed by the new technique, 70 samples were successfully analyzed. Fusions were found in 48 of those, whereas 22 were fusion-negative. In 90 percent of the cases the results using the new assay agreed with the results of conventional testing.

In four cases, conventional methods missed the translocation (three with FISH and one with reverse transcription-PCR). This problem may occur more frequently in Ewing sarcoma, in which the primer used by reverse transcription-PCR is focused on the most common fusion type and may miss less common alternatives. In another case of Ewing sarcoma, the presence of complex rearrangements went beyond the capabilities of FISH, whereas NGS produced definitive results.

In a case of dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans, the more detailed findings provided by the new assay yielded crucial information that impacted patient management. The assay confirmed the presence of the rare COL1A1-PDGFB translocation, which opened the way for the patient to receive targeted therapy with imatinib.

The new assay also offers other distinct advantages. Its high sensitivity allows it to pick up the presence of a translocation in small samples, and it can be used for analysis of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded material as well as fresh frozen tissue. Nevertheless, the study showed a failure rate of 14 percent for AMP-based targeted NGS. "None of the molecular assays used in the current study was able to provide a hundred percent of certainty with respect to false-positive and false-negative results," stated Dr. Lam. "However, we believe this novel test will assist the pathologist in establishing the correct diagnosis in the complex world of sarcomas."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Related Links

Ewing Sarcoma

Ewing Sarcoma

Ewing sarcoma is a primary tumor of small round cells that affects bones and soft tissues. It affects adolescents and young adults between 10 and 30 years of age.

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma is a cancer of the fat cells in the body. It can occur anywhere in the body but most commonly affects the limbs, abdomen and groin region.

Test Your Knowledge on Sarcoma

Test Your Knowledge on Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a type of cancer that may arise from several soft-tissues as well as bone. As for other cancers, the treatment of the early stages is associated with better outcomes. Test your knowledge on sarcomas by taking this ...

New Therapeutic Target for Ewing Sarcoma Identified

New Therapeutic Target for Ewing Sarcoma Identified

Correlation of EphA2 membrane receptor with the metastatic capacity of tumors in Ewing sarcoma.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

More News on:

Genetics and Stem Cells Christianson Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dysgraphia / Writing Disorder

Dysgraphia / Writing Disorder

Dysgraphia or disorder of written expression is a childhood learning disorder marked by poor ...

 Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug interactions checker can be used to check over the counter ( OTC) and regular prescription ...

 Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Top 11 Collagen Boosting Foods

Collagen plays a crucial role in glowing skin, strong nails and shiny hair. You can boost collagen ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive