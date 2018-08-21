medindia
Top 6 Natural Ingredients In Skincare Regime

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 21, 2018 at 3:50 AM Lifestyle News
Expert has listed some of the natural ingredients from kitchens and courtyards that can be used as perfect skin booster.
Top 6 Natural Ingredients In Skincare Regime

Arun Das Gupta, Brand Manager, Skin Care of Avon India, and Poornima Choudhary, Business Head of Global Beauty Secrets list some of the natural ingredients for daily skin care routine.

* Papaya: Pep up your skin with papaya since it has an enzymatic effect and is very good for the clearance of dead skin. Papaya helps give your skin a radiant glow and a smooth finish and it brings a lot of shine to your face. It can be used once in a month as a papaya mask or for regular use you can apply papaya face wash every day which a milder form. Don't expose your skin to UV radiations for 2 days immediately after using papaya on your skin as it has an enzymatic effect.

* Coffee: Coffee brew not only gets us started in the morning, but it is also a blessing for your glowing skin. Grounded coffee beans mixed with honey can be used as homemade body scrubs. Coffee being a gentle exfoliating agent, the scrubs remove dead skin without irritation and in addition, it also moisturizes the skin. Coffee ice cubes can be gently rubbed under your eyes for a soothing reducing puffiness or redness around the eye.

* Rose: Adding few cups of rose water in bathing water can help skin to rejuvenate and bring freshness to it. Rose water also contains calming and soothing agents that help to calm down the skin and make it smell fresh throughout the day.

* Adzuki Beans: Adzuki beans are a regional beauty secret of Japanese women since ancient Nara period. These legumes being high in antioxidants also contain a naturally occurring foaming agent 'Saponin' which will help cleanse and tighten pores, remove dirt and dead skin and brighten your face by stimulating blood circulation.

* Milk: Milk being one of the ingredients dedicated to the divine in the Indian ritual of 'Panchamrita' represents purity and similarly it protects our skin against all the impurities. It will nourish the skin cells from deep within and keep skin moisturized all day. The milk protein will provide the much-needed hydration and improve elasticity of the skin proving an ideal ingredient for youthful and supple complexion.

* Watermelon: Turkish women used watermelon to revitalize their facial skin. It provides intense hydration to the skin. Watermelon is full of vitamin C, amino acids and lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that nourishes the skin.

Source: IANS

