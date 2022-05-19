New ALS Medication More Effective Compared to Existing Ones

Advertisement

The research, published recently in, showed NU-9 lengthened the axons of diseased upper motor neurons in an SOD1 ALS mouse model. This new finding of lengthening axons of diseased neurons further illustrates NU-9's benefits.The axon is the segment of the upper motor neuron that connects the brain to the spinal cord and makes the corticospinal tract, which degenerates in ALS patients. Deteriorating axons contribute to the swift and fatal paralysis of ALS patients."For a drug to be effective, it is important for that drug to improve axon outgrowth and axon health," said co-lead study author Ozdinler. "."In ALS, movement-initiating nerve cells in the brain (upper motor neurons) and muscle-controlling nerve cells in the spinal cord (lower motor neurons) die.In research published last year, Northwestern scientists showed NU-9 improved two important factors that cause upper motor neurons to become diseased in ALS: protein misfolding and protein aggregation inside the cell. Both these factors become toxic to the neuron and are common in ALS patients and neurodegeneration overall.That research showed the NU-9 compound stopped neurons from degenerating so much that the diseased neurons became similar to healthy control neurons after 60 days of treatment in two different mouse models of ALS.NU-9 is moving toward clinical trials. The company, AKAVA Therapeutics, started last year by Silverman, is carrying out animal safety studies needed for the drug to receive FDA approval to become an Investigational New Drug. Those studies include determining dose level and toxic effects.," said co-lead study author Silverman.Depending on FDA response to the Phase 1 results, a Phase II trial to administer the drug to ALS patients could begin in early 2024.NU-9 has a new mechanism of action, and it needs to be tested in humans for its efficacy in the treatment of ALS, Silverman said.."Source: Medindia