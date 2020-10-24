by Iswarya on  October 24, 2020 at 7:15 PM News on IT in Healthcare
New Algorithm Predicts the Likelihood of Acute Kidney Injury
New machine learning algorithm outperformed the standard method for predicting which hospitalized patients will develop acute kidney injury, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented online during ASN Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined October 19-October 25.

It is difficult to predict which patients are most likely to develop AKI and could benefit from preventative treatments.

To address this, investigators at Dascena, Inc. developed and evaluated a prediction algorithm based on machine learning, a type of artificial intelligence. The algorithm analyzed 7,122 patient encounters and was compared with standard of care, the Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) scoring system.


The Dascena algorithm outperformed SOFA, demonstrating superior performance in predicting acute kidney injury 72 hours prior to onset.

"Through earlier detection, physicians can proactively treat their patients, potentially resulting in better outcomes and limiting the severity of AKI symptoms," said Ritankar Das, MSc, president, and chief executive officer of Dascena. "This presentation highlights our algorithm's ability to provide this earlier detection over traditional systems, which could profoundly impact AKI management in the hospital setting in the future."

Dascena has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its AKI algorithm. This is the first Breakthrough Device Designation of a machine learning algorithm developed for the early detection of AKI.

Study: "Development and Validation of a Convolutional Neural Network Model for ICU Acute Kidney Injury Prediction"

ASN Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined, the largest nephrology meeting of its kind, will provide a forum for more than 13,000 professionals to discuss the latest findings in kidney health research and engage in educational sessions related to advances in the care of patients with kidney and related disorders. Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined will take place on October 19-October 25.

Source: Eurekalert

