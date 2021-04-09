New AI Algorithm Improves Brain Disease Treatment

‘A newly developed artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm guides the placement of electrodes to treat network brain diseases.’

Research team collaborated with an international expert in artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to develop a new type of algorithm called "basis profile curve identification", that characterizes how assemblies of inputs converge in human brain regions did not exist in the scientific literature.Every electrode interaction in a patient with a brain tumor resulted in hundreds to thousands of time points to be studied using the new algorithm. The study findings are published in"Our findings show that this new type of algorithm may help us understand which brain regions directly interact with one another, which in turn may help guide placement of electrodes for stimulating devices to treat network brain diseases," says Kai Miller, M.D., Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon and first author of the study.In the study, researchers also provided a downloadable code package so that others may explore the technique. Sharing this developed code is a core part of researcher's efforts to help reproducibility of research.Source: Medindia