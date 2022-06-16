About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Acute Intestinal Epidemic Outbreak

by Colleen Fleiss on June 16, 2022 at 11:17 PM
Font : A-A+

New Acute Intestinal Epidemic Outbreak

In the southwestern region of North Korea, an outbreak of an 'acute enteric epidemic' has been reported.

In response, the country's leader Kim Jong-un sent medicine prepared by his family to the ruling Workers' Party committee of the city the previous day, it added. The report did not specify the disease.

Fever

Fever


Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.
Advertisement


Kim stressed the need to contain the latest outbreak "at the earliest date possible by taking a well-knit measure to quarantine the suspected cases to curb its spread", according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) .

He also emphasized confirming cases through "epidemiological examination and scientific tests" and stepping up efforts to sterilize the infected regions, including the county of Kangryong.

New Enteric (Intestinal Illness) Outbreak

KCNA said that more than 26,010 people showed fever symptoms over 24 hours until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It also reported one additional death, with the death toll rising to 73.
Quiz on Typhoid Fever

Quiz on Typhoid Fever


Typhoid is an infectious disease that follows intake of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Salmonella typhi. Test your knowledge on this disease by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

The country's total number of fever cases since late April reached over 4.55 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which more than 4.51 million have recovered, and at least 46,230 are being treated.

The nation's daily fever tally has been downward after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it disclosed its first Covid case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.

Source: IANS
Experts Say Monkeypox Patients Could be Infectious for Up to 4 Weeks

Experts Say Monkeypox Patients Could be Infectious for Up to 4 Weeks


Monkeypox patients could pass on the infection for four weeks after symptoms appear. The period raises the likelihood that infected patients pass on the virus.
Advertisement

How Do Infectious Diseases in the Modern Era Pay Back?

How Do Infectious Diseases in the Modern Era Pay Back?


A new study provides a better understanding of the impacts and trade-offs policymakers must consider when addressing modern infectious diseases such as COVID-19.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
World Blood Donor Day 2022 -
World Blood Donor Day 2022 - "Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity"
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood Donation - Recipients The Essence of Yoga Drug - Food Interactions Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Sanatogen Post-Nasal Drip Find a Hospital

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close