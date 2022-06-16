New Acute Intestinal Epidemic Outbreak

New Enteric (Intestinal Illness) Outbreak

Advertisement

He also emphasized confirming cases through "epidemiological examination and scientific tests" and stepping up efforts to sterilize the infected regions, including the county of Kangryong.KCNA said that more than 26,010 people showed fever symptoms over 24 hours until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It also reported one additional death, with the death toll rising to 73.The country's total number of fever cases since late April reached over 4.55 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which more than 4.51 million have recovered, and at least 46,230 are being treated.The nation's daily fever tally has been downward after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it disclosed its first Covid case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.Source: IANS