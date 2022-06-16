New Acute Intestinal Epidemic Outbreak

In the southwestern region of North Korea, an outbreak of an 'acute enteric epidemic' has been reported.
In response, the country's leader Kim Jong-un sent medicine prepared by his family to the ruling Workers' Party committee of the city the previous day, it added. The report did not specify the disease.
Kim stressed the need to contain the latest outbreak "at the earliest date possible by taking a well-knit measure to quarantine the suspected cases to curb its spread", according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) .
New Enteric (Intestinal Illness) OutbreakKCNA said that more than 26,010 people showed fever symptoms over 24 hours until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It also reported one additional death, with the death toll rising to 73.
The country's total number of fever cases since late April reached over 4.55 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which more than 4.51 million have recovered, and at least 46,230 are being treated.
The nation's daily fever tally has been downward after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it disclosed its first Covid case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.
Source: IANS