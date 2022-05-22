About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Experts Say Monkeypox Patients Could be Infectious for Up to 4 Weeks

by Colleen Fleiss on May 22, 2022 at 10:17 PM
Monkeypox patients could pass on the infection for four weeks after symptoms appear, stated experts.

Amesh Adalja, an emerging infectious diseases expert at John Hopkins University, warned in an interview that monkeypox patients could be infectious for up to four weeks, reports the DailyMail.

Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
People who catch the virus initially suffer a fever before rashes and skin lesions appear on the face and body. The virus can then be passed on through touching the affected areas or via droplets expelled in coughs and sneezes.

"It can take a few weeks for the skin lesions to disappear. People are contagious until their active skin lesions have dissipated," he said.

Michael Head, a global health expert at Southampton University in England, agreed with his assertion, the report said.
Monkeypox: 92 Cases Confirmed in 12 Countries

In 12 countries, at least 92 monkeypox virus cases have been confirmed. Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals).
"Based on previous monkeypox outbreaks and guidance from [UK health authorities] and WHO, the infectious period (i.e. when the virus can be transmitted to another person) can be comparable to the time period where the rash and blisters are present," Head said.

"This may be for two weeks, and may be longer," he added.

The month-long infectious period raises the likelihood that infected patients could pass on the virus to others.

The WHO mentioned another 50 suspected cases are being investigated, without naming any countries, and warned that more cases are likely to be reported.

Infections have been confirmed in nine European countries, as well as the US, Canada, and Australia.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a smallpox drug to treat monkeypox patients, while the WHO revealed it would hold daily meetings as the situation unfolds.

Source: IANS
Monkeypox: First Suspected Case Reported in Israel

Israel's first suspected case of monkeypox has been reported. Monkeypox, a rare infection in humans, spreads through close contact between humans and animals.
Global Outbreak of Rare Monkeypox Disease in Europe

In Spain and Portugal, monkeypox has been detected and claiming that it is the first global outbreak of a rare disease.
