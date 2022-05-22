Experts Say Monkeypox Patients Could be Infectious for Up to 4 Weeks

Advertisement

Monkeypox Outbreaks

"It can take a few weeks for the skin lesions to disappear. People are contagious until their active skin lesions have dissipated," he said.Michael Head, a global health expert at Southampton University in England, agreed with his assertion, the report said."Based on previous monkeypox outbreaks and guidance from [UK health authorities] and WHO, the infectious period (i.e. when the virus can be transmitted to another person) can be comparable to the time period where the rash and blisters are present," Head said."This may be for two weeks, and may be longer," he added.The month-long infectious period raises the likelihood that infected patients could pass on the virus to others.The WHO mentioned another 50 suspected cases are being investigated, without naming any countries, and warned that more cases are likely to be reported.Infections have been confirmed in nine European countries, as well as the US, Canada, and Australia.The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a smallpox drug to treat monkeypox patients, while the WHO revealed it would hold daily meetings as the situation unfolds.Source: IANS