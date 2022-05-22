Experts Say Monkeypox Patients Could be Infectious for Up to 4 Weeks

Monkeypox patients could pass on the infection for four weeks after symptoms appear, stated experts.
Amesh Adalja, an emerging infectious diseases expert at John Hopkins University, warned in an interview that monkeypox patients could be infectious for up to four weeks, reports the DailyMail.
People who catch the virus initially suffer a fever before rashes and skin lesions appear on the face and body. The virus can then be passed on through touching the affected areas or via droplets expelled in coughs and sneezes.
Michael Head, a global health expert at Southampton University in England, agreed with his assertion, the report said.
Monkeypox Outbreaks"Based on previous monkeypox outbreaks and guidance from [UK health authorities] and WHO, the infectious period (i.e. when the virus can be transmitted to another person) can be comparable to the time period where the rash and blisters are present," Head said.
"This may be for two weeks, and may be longer," he added.
The month-long infectious period raises the likelihood that infected patients could pass on the virus to others.
The WHO mentioned another 50 suspected cases are being investigated, without naming any countries, and warned that more cases are likely to be reported.
Infections have been confirmed in nine European countries, as well as the US, Canada, and Australia.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a smallpox drug to treat monkeypox patients, while the WHO revealed it would hold daily meetings as the situation unfolds.
Source: IANS