by Karishma Abhishek on  June 30, 2021 at 11:50 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Neural Circuitry Affected by Eating Disorders
Reward response and food intake control circuitry in the brain can be altered by eating disorder behaviors such as binge-eating, which in turn, can again exaggerate this behavior, as per a study at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH), published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

Eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa (restricting food intake), bulimia nervosa (purging food), and binge-eating disorders are serious mental disorders that can even result in severe complications like death.

"This work is significant because it links biological and behavioral factors that interact to adversely impact eating behaviors. It deepens our knowledge about the underlying biological causes of behavioral symptom presentation related to eating disorders and will give researchers and clinicians better information about how, when, and with whom to intervene," says Janani Prabhakar, Ph.D., of the Division of Translational Research at the National Institute of Mental Health, part of NIH.


The study team analyzed 197 women with different eating disorders and varying body mass indexes (BMIs) associated with eating disorder behaviors, along with 120 women without eating disorders.

Brain Circuitry in Eating Disorders

Cross-sectional functional brain imaging was utilized to study the brain responses during a taste reward task where participants were either given or were denied an unexpected, salient sweet stimulus (a taste of a sugar solution).

The brain's reward response known as "prediction error," (a dopamine-related signaling process that measures how surprised a person was receiving the unexpected stimulus ) was then analyzed along with its effect on food intake control system (ventral-striatal-hypothalamic circuitry).

It was found that higher BMI and binge-eating behaviors were associated with lower prediction error response (i.e., they were less surprised) with no significant correlation among the normal group. Also, a negative relation was associated with the feeling of out of control after eating among women with eating disorders.

"The study provides a model for how behavioral traits promote eating problems and changes in BMI, and how eating disorder behaviors, anxiety, mood, and brain neurobiology interact to reinforce the vicious cycle of eating disorders, making recovery very difficult," says Dr. Guido Frank, M.D., at the University of California San Diego.

Thus understanding the neural mechanism and behavioral traits, including food intake behavior behind these eating disorders may shed light for further research in the future development of treatments against these disorders.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Binge Eating Disorder
When a person overeats, he is unable to control his hunger pangs, while during an emotional/binge eating session, he is incapable of controlling his emotions.
READ MORE
Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?
Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices such as severe calorie restriction in diet of men or women who on a regular basis follow fad diets mainly to reduce weight.
READ MORE
Orthorexia Nervosa
Are you a Health Food Junkie? Are you obsessed with what you eat all the time? You may be a victim of a condition called Orthorexia Nervosa.
READ MORE
Anorexia Nervosa
Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder most commonly found among teenage girls. Anorexia nervosa is characterized by a very low body weight, generally defined as 15% below the Body Mass Index.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Eating Disorders
Eating disorders involve extreme attitudes and behaviors towards food and weight. It has the highest suicidal mortality rate than other mental illnesses.
READ MORE
Female Athlete Triad
Female athlete triad is caused by extreme dieting and exercise usually among young women athletes and leads to abnormal menstruation, an unhealthy body and in extreme cases even death.
READ MORE
Sleep Eating Disorders
Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Anorexia NervosaBulimia NervosaSleep Eating DisordersFemale Athlete TriadEating Disorders