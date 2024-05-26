About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Needle Extracted from Woman's Hip Muscle After 3 Years

by Colleen Fleiss on May 26 2024 7:27 PM

Needle Extracted from Woman
In an unusual and intricate scenario, physicians successfully removed a needle embedded for three years in the hip muscles of a 49-year-old woman named Rambha Devi.
Three years ago, the needle stuck in the patient's hip while sewing. Deeply engrossed in her sewing, she placed her needle on the bed for a moment. Distracted, she stood up to attend to something else, and then she suddenly slipped and fell back onto the bed.

Chest Radiography
Chest Radiography
Do you know what chest radiography is and how it is done? Read on for procedures on chest radiography and its use in diagnosis.

The Search for a Missing Needle: A Delhi Homemaker's Tale of Persistent Discomfort

The Delhi-based homemaker felt a sharp pain and found a broken needle on the bed. She thought the other half must've been broken off somewhere in the room. For days, she searched for the missing piece of the needle, convinced it had fallen out. Unable to find it, she eventually gave up and went on with her life, though she constantly felt discomfort in her hips, which kept increasing over the years.

When the pain became unbearable, she finally decided to seek medical help. An X-ray () revealed the lost 'needle' lodged deep in her hip muscle. However, due to the complexity of the case, several doctors denied her surgery.

At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Rambha underwent imaging with an X-ray and CT scan pre-operatively. For the surgery, the hospital especially got a C- Arm machine- an advanced medical imaging device based on X-ray technology.

X-Ray
X-Ray
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief Overview of X-Ray  
"After taking the incision and starting dissection, it was very difficult to locate the needle. Multiple X-rays had to be taken intraoperatively to precisely locate the needle, and finally, the team found the needle and extracted it in one piece without breaking it. It was a highly complex task," said Tarun Mittal, Senior Consultant in Dept of General Surgery at the hospital.

"This extraordinary story gives the lesson to always seek timely medical attention for unusual injuries and never ignore persistent discomfort. It also stands as a testament to the medical dedication and the unexpected turns life can take," the doctor said. The patient is doing well now, the doctor said.

Advertisement
Computed Tomography
Computed Tomography
Computed Tomography (CT) scan is a type of medical examination that uses X-rays and computer processing to create sectional images of the body to provide more efficient results than X-rays.
Reference:
  1. X-rays - (https://www.nibib.nih.gov/science-education/science-topics/x-rays)
Source-IANS
Can a Needle-Free Patch Transform Zika Protection?
Can a Needle-Free Patch Transform Zika Protection?
Researchers create needle-free Zika vaccine patch, using HD-MAP tech, aiming to protect against fatal virus spread by mosquitoes.

Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement