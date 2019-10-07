Nearly 53 Percent of Smokers are Between 20-30 Years: Survey

Nearly 53 percent of smokers who belong to the age group of 20 to 30 years resort to smoking to cope with stress, reports a new survey.



According to the survey conducted by Aviss Foundation, every third person in the age group of 15-50 years was addicted to smoking.

"Of all the respondents, which were between the age group of 15 to 50 years, a whopping 33 percent admitted to smoking addiction," it said.



"According to the survey figures, 56 percent thought that smoking helped them get relief from stress while 55 percent of them admitted that they are aware of its ill-effects and were anxious about their health but continue to smoke anyway. Apart from this, 55 percent had tried to quit smoking but failed, underlying the strong addictive nature of smoking leading to difficulties in giving up," it added.



India is one of those countries reeling under a huge burden of high mortality and morbidity linked with tobacco addiction. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India is home to 12 percent of the world's smokers.



"While government policies in India have always been designed carefully around the targeted awareness programs, the survey figures indicate that it's time to sit up and fine-tune our strategies to address the issue more effectively," said Aviss Foundation head Prerana Garg.



