medindia

Brain Aneurysm Risk Increases Among Women

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 10, 2019 at 9:16 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women are found to be at an increased risk for brain aneurysms, stated new study. "While we don't know the reasons why, women are more likely to have brain aneurysms than men," said Gavin Britz, M.D., a Houston Methodist neurosurgeon and director of the Houston Methodist Neurological Institute. "So it's really important for women to know the risk factors and take steps to reduce their risk."
Brain Aneurysm Risk Increases Among Women
Brain Aneurysm Risk Increases Among Women

Lindsay Bowerman was sitting at her kitchen table preparing to take her sons to their swim lessons when she felt a "snap" in her head that was immediately followed by intense pressure and the worst pain she had ever experienced. The healthy 36-year-old woman had just suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Show Full Article


A brain aneurysm is a when a weak spot on an artery balloons out and fills with blood. It is estimated that more than 6 million people in the United States have an unruptured brain aneurysm, with approximately 30,000 rupturing each year.

Smoking, high blood pressure, and heavy alcohol consumption can increase a woman's risk of suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm. Having an immediate family member with an aneurysm could also indicate that a woman is at higher risk. While aneurysms are most common between the ages of 35 and 60, they can still exist at any age. A woman with any of these risk factors should reduce her risk by quitting smoking, reducing alcohol consumption, working with her doctor to safely manage blood pressure and talking with her doctor about her family history of aneurysms.

"Even if a woman has none of these risk factors, she's still at risk for a brain aneurysm due to her gender," said Britz, chairman of the Houston Methodist Hospital department of neurosurgery. "Lindsay is the perfect example of this. She had none of the known risk factors. That's why all women should be familiar with the warning signs - a sudden severe headache or head pain, a very stiff neck, sudden vision changes, hearing or feeling a loud 'snap' in their head, or any of these symptoms coupled with nausea or vomiting."

After feeling the snap in her head, Bowerman managed to call her father who happened to be close by. When he arrived five minutes later, he found her on the floor screaming in pain. When Bowerman arrived at Houston Methodist Hospital, Britz treated her with a coil embolization, which involves placing soft metal coils in the artery at the site of the rupture to stop the bleeding. He told Bowerman's family that she had a 30% chance of survival if she woke up within 72 hours.

"My sister was the first person to arrive back at the hospital the morning after surgery after my family was sent home with those numbers," Bowerman said. "She said she heard my voice as soon as she got off the elevator and later told me it was the first tears of joy and hope she cried since the rupture. Days later, I knew who I was and could understand I was in the hospital, but I kept thinking it was 1999. I couldn't wrap my head around the fact that it was 2018."

Bowerman was in the ICU for 15 days, but suffered no permanent damage from the aneurysm. "I never expected that I would go from being a perfectly healthy 36-year-old woman to nearly dying in front of my six and four-year-old sons," Bowerman said. "They still refer to it as the day of mommy's bad headache. I think of it as the day I could have died, and every single day I think about how lucky I am that instead I get to be here and see my boys grow up."

For more information about Houston Methodist, visit houstonmethodist.org. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Aneurysm

An aneurysm is an abnormal "ballooning" in blood vessels usually in the wall of arteries.

Artificial Intelligence Tool Helps Detect Brain Aneurysms

New AI tool, which is built around an algorithm called HeadXNet, improved clinicians' ability to correctly identify brain aneurysms.

Treating Brain Aneurysms With 1 Compressed Stent is Better Than 2 Overlapping Stents

If the opening, or neck, of an aneurysm is large, surgeons will sometimes overlap two diverters, to increase the density of the mesh over the opening.

Pipeline Embolization Device can Treat Distal Anterior Brain Aneurysms

The Pipeline Embolization Device (PED) can provide a less-invasive approach for difficult-to-treat aneurysms of the arteries supplying blood to the front of the brain.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

The dilatation and localized bulging of a part of aorta in the abdominal part of patient’s body owing to weakness of its walls is called abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Aneurysm Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm 

What's New on Medindia

Exposure to Air Pollution Causes Your Lungs to Age Faster and Increases Lung Disease Risk

Home Remedies for Ringworm

Home Remedies for Dry Scalp
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive