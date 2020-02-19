medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Natural Sugars in Mother's Milk may Influence Early Childhood Height and Weight

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 19, 2020 at 12:28 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Natural sugars present in breast milk may tend to determine your child's height and weight, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
Natural Sugars in Mother's Milk may Influence Early Childhood Height and Weight
Natural Sugars in Mother's Milk may Influence Early Childhood Height and Weight

Human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) found in breast milk may influence a child's growth from infancy through early childhood, according to a study supported by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Show Full Article


The study also suggested that maternal obesity may affect HMO composition in breast milk. The study was led by Lars Bode, Ph.D., at the University of California, San Diego.

HMOs are complex sugars found in breast milk, but infants do not digest them directly. Instead, HMOs serve as prebiotics by influencing the composition of the gut microbiome.

Previous studies have found that HMOs may also protect infants from disease-causing microbes. Approximately 150 types of HMOs are known, and mothers have unique combinations and concentrations of them in their breast milk, influenced in part by genetics and the types of HMO-processing enzymes they have.

The research team evaluated approximately 800 pairs of mothers and children in a Finnish study of child development. The researchers analyzed the content of HMOs in breast milk samples (collected when the children were 3 months old), among them two HMOs that are now added to some commercial infant formulas: 2'-fucosyllactose (2'FL) and lacto-N-neo-tetraose (LNnT).

Breast milk from mothers of taller and heavier infants and children tended to have less diverse HMO composition, higher concentrations of 2'FL and lower concentrations of LNnT. Breast milk from overweight and obese mothers also tended to have less diverse HMO composition, higher concentrations of 2'FL and lower concentrations of LNnT.

According to the authors, these results confirm findings of two of their previous smaller studies. Together, the three studies found similar patterns of HMO composition and child growth among three different groups of mothers.

The authors noted that, although their study linked HMO composition with early childhood growth, it couldn't prove that variations in HMO patterns cause differences in children's growth. If additional studies confirm their findings, specific HMOs might one day provide a treatment for early childhood growth problems and obesity.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the answers to all your questions regarding weaning off breast milk, including when and how to do it!

About Mothers Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the importance of mother's milk

Breast Milk can Compliment the Use of Probiotics in Babies

Breast milk can act as complimentary supplement to probiotic treatment in new borns. Combination of both can lead to lasting changes in the gut microbiome.

Mother's Milk: Best Diet for Infants with Congenital Heart Disease

Breast milk is the best milk: Mother's milk is strongly preferred as the best diet for infants with congenital heart disease (CHD), reveals a new study.

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.

Grow as tall as you want

The mantra to increase your child’s height is by giving a nudge to your child’s Growth Hormone by ensuring a healthy diet, regular exercise and adequate sleep.

Grow Taller

Are you worried that your child will be short - follow our five simple tips to ensure that your child's full height potential is realized.

Pasteurization of Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Types of Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Pasteurization of milkTypes of MilkIdeal Baby WeightHeight and Weight-KidsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseGrow TallerGrow as tall as you wantDoes Yoga help you grow TallerTypes of Food Allergies
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Dental Braces

Drinking Coffee can Boost Your Bone Health

Check Out the Goodness Hidden Behind Chocolate Chemistry
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive