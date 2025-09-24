Nanoplastics Retain in Vegetables: A Major Food Safety Concern

Radishes in polystyrene solution retained 5% plastics in the roots, making millions of nanoplastics enter crops.
Polystyrene, plastic nanoparticles, can be easily absorbed by plants, especially in root vegetables like radishes, where they were found to accumulate, based on a study from the University of Plymouth, published in the journal Environmental Research. Researchers showed that minute plastic particles, that are one millionth of a centimeter, translocate into roots and then spread to leaves or other edible parts of the plants. These findings underscore a latent food safety issue, where plastic agents may be entering our food chains (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Determining the accumulation potential of nanoplastics in crops: An investigation of 14C-labelled polystyrene nanoplastic into radishes
Go to source).
Need for more investigation to fully understand the impact of plastic particles on human, animals, and environmental health.
‘Did You Know?
Scientists caution that vegetables may be an undetected route for humans and animals to ingest #plastics, highlighting the urgent need for #foodsafety research. #nanoplastics #foodsafety #foodcontaminants #environmentalhealth #medindia’
Scientists caution that vegetables may be an undetected route for humans and animals to ingest #plastics, highlighting the urgent need for #foodsafety research. #nanoplastics #foodsafety #foodcontaminants #environmentalhealth #medindia’
Evidence of Nanoplastic Translocation into Edible Parts of the CropsIt applied similar techniques to those previously used by the team to demonstrate the rapid uptake of plastic nanoparticles by commercially important species of molluscs and fish, adding evidence that these particles can move and build up throughout the food chain.
For the new research, scientists placed radishes in a hydroponic growing system, with the plant’s non-fleshy roots in contact with a solution of polystyrene nanoparticles that contained radiolabeled carbon.
After five days, they examined how far into the plant the particles had penetrated, finding that nearly 5% of those originally in the solution had been retained by the root system – amounting to millions of nanoplastics entering the crop.
Of those particles, around a quarter had made their way into the edible fleshy roots, while 10% had accumulated in the leaves.
Implications of the Study Findings for the Global Food SupplyDr. Nathaniel Clark, Lecturer in Physiology at the University and the study’s lead author, said: “Plants have a layer within their roots called the Casparian strip, which should act as a form of filter against particles, many of which can be harmful.”
“This is the first time a study has demonstrated nanoplastic particles could get beyond that barrier, with the potential for them to accumulate within plants and be passed on to anything that consumes them.”
“There is no reason to believe this is unique to this vegetable, with the clear possibility that nanoplastics are being absorbed into various types of produce being grown all over the world.”
Revolutionary Microplastic ResearchThe University of Plymouth has pioneered research on microplastics for over 20 years, showing the presence of plastic particles from the deepest parts of the global ocean to the slopes of Mount Everest.
It has also identified some of the main sources of microplastic pollution – from tyre wear to the laundry cycle and flaking paint, and the degradation of larger items in the environment - with this research having directly informed international legislation.
The Food Chain's New Threat from Ocean to Our PlateProfessor Richard Thompson OBE FRS, Head of the University’s International Marine Litter Research Unit and a senior author on the current study, said: “To some extent, these findings shouldn’t be a surprise – after all, in all our previous work we have found microplastic pollution everywhere we have looked for it.”
“However, this study provides clear evidence that particles in the environment can accumulate not only in seafood but also in vegetables.”
“This work forms part of our growing understanding on accumulation, and the potentially harmful effects of micro- and nanoparticles on human health.”
Reference:
- Determining the accumulation potential of nanoplastics in crops: An investigation of 14C-labelled polystyrene nanoplastic into radishes - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0013935125019395?via%3Dihub)
Source-Eurekalert