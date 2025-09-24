Monitoring the Adverse Effects of HPV Vaccination in Males

The Adverse effects of Gardasil 9 are lower than those of Gardasil, while both vaccines can help shield against cancer risks.
HPV vaccines in males such as Gardasil and Gardasil were both found to have reported side effects during post-vaccination. But Gardasil 9 was found to have a favorable safety profile than Gardasil, with a lower incidence of adverse events, while both vaccines are designed to protect against cancer risks, revealed by a recent study from the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Adverse Event Profiles Following Human Papillomavirus Vaccination in Males
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?The main aim of the study is to support global vaccination efforts, by highlighting the need for more practice-based study on post-vaccination effects.
Men are 91.3% very likely to acquire #HPV for #anal and #penilecancers. However, #Gardasil vaccines are safe for men and most side effects being mild and short term. #hpv_vaccine #sideeffects_immunization #gardasil9 #hpv_males #medindia’
Adverse Event Signals and New FindingsFurthermore, stratified analyses should be performed by age and outcomes. Disproportionality analysis identified 35 positive signals for Gardasil 9, including 20 previously unreported, and 56 for Gardasil, of which 32 were novel.
Most AEFI reports occurred within 30 days post-vaccination. The cumulative incidence of AEFIs was lower with Gardasil 9 than with Gardasil. This study presents the first systematic safety evaluation of Gardasil 9 and Gardasil in male recipients, addressing a key evidence gap.
Promising Safety Impacts and Future ImplicationsGardasil 9 showed a potentially more favourable safety profile than Gardasil. These findings may strengthen confidence among the public and providers, inform clinical and policy decisions, and support global immunization efforts.
Identified positive AEFIs warrant prospective validation to determine their clinical significance.
