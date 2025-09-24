About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Monitoring the Adverse Effects of HPV Vaccination in Males

by Manjubashini on Sep 24 2025 10:43 AM

The Adverse effects of Gardasil 9 are lower than those of Gardasil, while both vaccines can help shield against cancer risks.

HPV vaccines in males such as Gardasil and Gardasil were both found to have reported side effects during post-vaccination.
But Gardasil 9 was found to have a favorable safety profile than Gardasil, with a lower incidence of adverse events, while both vaccines are designed to protect against cancer risks, revealed by a recent study from the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (1 Trusted Source
Adverse Event Profiles Following Human Papillomavirus Vaccination in Males

Go to source).

Analysis Revealed the Safety of HPV Vaccines in Males
New study focused on the evaluation of the safety profile of HPV vaccines in males, concluded the vaccine as safe.
The main aim of the study is to support global vaccination efforts, by highlighting the need for more practice-based study on post-vaccination effects.

Adverse Event Signals and New Findings

Furthermore, stratified analyses should be performed by age and outcomes. Disproportionality analysis identified 35 positive signals for Gardasil 9, including 20 previously unreported, and 56 for Gardasil, of which 32 were novel.

Most AEFI reports occurred within 30 days post-vaccination. The cumulative incidence of AEFIs was lower with Gardasil 9 than with Gardasil. This study presents the first systematic safety evaluation of Gardasil 9 and Gardasil in male recipients, addressing a key evidence gap.

Promising Safety Impacts and Future Implications

Gardasil 9 showed a potentially more favourable safety profile than Gardasil. These findings may strengthen confidence among the public and providers, inform clinical and policy decisions, and support global immunization efforts.

Identified positive AEFIs warrant prospective validation to determine their clinical significance.

Reference:
  1. Adverse event profiles following HPV vaccination in males - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/imm3.70006)

Source-Eurekalert
