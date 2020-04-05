‘New nanoparticle coating material to tackle coronavirus is being created by IIT Madras.’

Muse Wearables was incubated by IIT Madras Incubation Cell."They have quickly mobilized and repurposed their offerings in response to the situation and are striving to make a positive contribution to the nation's anti-virus efforts," Dr Tamaswati Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Madras Incubation Cell, said in a statement.Some highlights of these nano-particles coated textiles include, anti-microbial properties -- it continuously captures and destroys viruses and other microbes upon contact. Other viruses are as small as 30 nanometres can also be inactivated permanently.It does not leach while washing in water and is environment-friendly. At present, the particles can be coated on materials like cotton, polyester and cotton ? polyester. More fabrics will be tested soon.It is non-toxic and therefore can be safely used for making masks and other PPEs, the Institute.Currently, the startup is assembling the coating machine and will shortly commence coating various textiles with different nanoparticle solutions.Their coated textiles are expected to be ready for testing by the first week of May 2020. The start-up is also partnering with a mask manufacturing company to launch five-layered Antiviral N95 Masks at an estimated price of Rs 300 per piece.Source: IANS