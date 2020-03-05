by Colleen Fleiss on  May 3, 2020 at 7:06 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: 14-Day-Old Baby Among 231 New Cases In TN, Total 2,757
In Tamil Nadu, as many as more persons, including a 14-day-old baby in Kancheepuram district and a transgender, had tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24-hours, taking the state's total cases to 2,757 on Saturday, the Health Department said.

The department said a 76-year-old woman patient died of COVID-19, taking the state's death toll to 29.

Of the new infections, Chennai topped with 174 cases. According to the Health Department, the 231 new patients included 158 males, 72 females and 1 transgender.


The total corona positive cases (2,757) in Tamil Nadu include 159 children in the age group 0-12.

As many as 29 patients were discharged from the hospitals, taking the total cured patients in Tamil Nadu to 1,341. Now, the state has 1,384 active cases in hospitals.

The total samples tested touched 10,127 during the period under review.

The only district free of Covid-19 all these days -- Krishnagiri -- reported its first patient on Saturday, turning it from Green zone to Orange zone category.

The number of coronavirus patients in Ariyalur went up by 18 to 26 on Saturday as many of them working in the Koyambedu market in Chennai returned home.

Similarly, Perambalur, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts too saw a sudden spike in corona infections as people from Koyambedu market returned home.

The government had banned retail sale of vegetables, fruits and flowers at the Koyambedu market and allowed only wholesale trade for a stipulated time period.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in India: Highest Single Day Spike in Cases, Recovery Rate 26.6%
The COVID-19 recovery rate in India has jumped past the 26 per cent mark, revealed sources. In the past 24 hours, 2,293 new coronavirus cases have been reported.
READ MORE
Antiviral Drug Remdesivir Offers New Hope for COVID-19 Patients
US FDA has approved the emergency use of antivirual drug remdesivir to treat coronavirus positive patients. The drug may help decrease the amount of the coronavirus in bodies.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic Remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, Reveals WHO
COVID-19 pandemic remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome
Neonatal abstinence syndrome is a condition where newborn babies experience withdrawal symptoms due to use of addictive illicit or prescription drugs such as narcotics.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Pregnancy and Antenatal CareMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeNeonatal Abstinence SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake