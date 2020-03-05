Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: 14-Day-Old Baby Among 231 New Cases In TN, Total 2,757

‘In Tamil Nadu, a 76-year-old woman patient died of COVID-19, taking the state's death toll to 29.’

The total corona positive cases (2,757) in Tamil Nadu include 159 children in the age group 0-12.As many as 29 patients were discharged from the hospitals, taking the total cured patients in Tamil Nadu to 1,341. Now, the state has 1,384 active cases in hospitals.The total samples tested touched 10,127 during the period under review.The only district free of Covid-19 all these days -- Krishnagiri -- reported its first patient on Saturday, turning it from Green zone to Orange zone category.The number of coronavirus patients in Ariyalur went up by 18 to 26 on Saturday as many of them working in the Koyambedu market in Chennai returned home.Similarly, Perambalur, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts too saw a sudden spike in corona infections as people from Koyambedu market returned home.The government had banned retail sale of vegetables, fruits and flowers at the Koyambedu market and allowed only wholesale trade for a stipulated time period.Source: IANS