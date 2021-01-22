by Pooja Shete on  January 22, 2021 at 9:02 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Muscle Paralysis During Sleep
Narcolepsy (excessive daytime sleepiness), cataplexy (sudden loss of muscle tone), and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep behavior disorder are serious sleep-related disorders. The researchers have found neurons in the brain that link all three disorders and could provide a target for treatments.

The research led by Professor Takeshi Sakurai at the University of Tsukuba is published in the Journal of Neuroscience.

Most of the dreams occur during REM sleep in which the eyes move back and forth, but our bodies remain still. This near-paralysis of muscles while dreaming is called REM-atonia. In patients with REM sleep behavior disorder, REM-atonia is absent due to which the muscles move around often leading to stand up and jump, yell, or punch. Researchers have found neurons in the brain that normally prevent this type of behavior during REM sleep.


The team identified a specific group of neurons as likely candidates in mice. The cells located in the ventral medial medulla receive input from an area called the sublaterodorsal tegmental nucleus, or SLD.

Sakurai said, "The anatomy of the neurons we found matched what we know. They were connected to neurons that control voluntary movements, but not those that control muscles in the eyes or internal organs. Importantly, they were inhibitory, meaning that they can prevent muscle movement when active."

On blocking the input to these neurons, the mice began to move during their sleep similar to someone with REM sleep behavior disorder.

Narcolepsy is characterized by suddenly falling asleep at any time during the day, even in mid-sentence. Cataplexy is characterized by sudden loss of muscle tone and collapse; even if they are awake their muscles act as if they are in REM sleep. It was found that the special neurons were related to these two disorders.

By triggering cataplexic attacks in mouse model of narcolepsy by chocolate, the researchers tested their hypothesis.

Sakurai said, "We found that silencing the SLD-to-ventral medial medulla reduced the number of cataplexic bouts. The glycinergic neurons we have identified in the ventral medial medulla could be a good target for drug therapies for people with narcolepsy, cataplexy, or REM sleep behavior disorder. Future studies will have to examine how emotions, which are known to trigger cataplexy, can affect these neurons."

The glycinergic neurons that link all the three disorders can serve as a possible target for the treatment of sleep disorders.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Narcolepsy
Sleep is the blissful state that rejuvenates our mind and body everyday and any deprivation often leads to a disorder that can affect our health
READ MORE
Quiz on Sleep Disorder
The comfort of modern life comes at the cost of restful sleep! "Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone-Anthony Burgess" Scientifically it is proven that a good night's sleep is imperative for maintaining a balance between the ...
READ MORE
Sleeping Disorders
How many times have you stayed awake in the dead of the night counting sheep? If it is fairly often then you could be suffering from a sleep disorder!
READ MORE
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.
READ MORE
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o
READ MORE
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.
READ MORE
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.
READ MORE
Sleep
Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
READ MORE
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances
READ MORE
Snoring
Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingBell´s PalsyPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep Apnea