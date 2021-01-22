by Pooja Shete on  January 22, 2021 at 8:17 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Therapy To Treat Advanced Form Of Parkinson’s Disease
A promising therapy has been discovered that targets the protein BMP5/7 and slows down or stops the progress of Parkinson's disease.

The study conducted at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev is published in the clinical neurology journal Brain.

Parkinson's disease affects over one million people in U.S. and 10 million worldwide. Parkinson's disease causes symptoms like tremors and severe movement impairment due to progressive degeneration of dopaminergic neurons.


The protein present in all human brains called 'alpha-synuclein' misfolds and forms toxic clumps in the cells found to be the main cause of the Parkinson's disease. Current therapies for Parkinson's improve symptoms but they are not effective in the advanced stage of illness and they do not slow or cure the disease.

The researchers discovered that BMP5/7 signaling in neurons was significantly reduced in dopamine-producing brain cells, which can contribute to Parkinson's disease progression.

Dr. Claude Brodski, M.D., head of the BGU's Laboratory for Molecular Neuroscience said, "Indeed, we found that BMP5/7 treatment can, in a Parkinson's disease mouse model, efficiently prevent movement impairments caused by the accumulation of alpha-synuclein and reverse the loss of dopamine-producing brain cells. These findings are very promising, since they suggest that BMP5/7 could slow or stop Parkinson's disease progression. Currently, we are focusing all our efforts on bringing our discovery closer to clinical application."

Dr. Galit Mazooz Perlmuter, senior vice president of business development, bio-pharma at BGN Technologies said that there is a need for new therapies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease specifically for the treatment of advanced stages of the disease.

Dr. Galit Mazooz Perlmuter said, "Dr. Brodski's findings, although still in their early stages, offer a disease-modified drug target that will address this devastating condition. We are now seeking an industry partner for further development of this patent pending invention."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Anti-diabetic Drug Slows Parkinson’s Disease Progression
Parkinson's disease progression can be slowed by treatment with an anti diabetic drug - Glibenclamide which has neuroprotective action.
READ MORE
Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease
Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.
READ MORE
Exercise Protocol Reduces Freezing of Gait Symptom of Parkinson’s Disease
Freezing of gait, an incapacitating symptom of Parkinson's disease can be reduced by means of a complex physical exercise protocol designed to stimulate different motor and cognitive skills simultaneously
READ MORE
Quiz on Parkinson’s Disease
Parkinson's disease is a disease of the central nervous system. Here's an interesting quiz to find out more about this degenerative ...
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Reiki and Pranic HealingNutritional Management of Parkinsons diseaseNeck Cracking