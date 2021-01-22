New Therapy To Treat Advanced Form Of Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson's disease causes symptoms like tremors and severe movement impairment due to progressive degeneration of dopaminergic neurons.
The protein present in all human brains called 'alpha-synuclein' misfolds and forms toxic clumps in the cells found to be the main cause of the Parkinson's disease. Current therapies for Parkinson's improve symptoms but they are not effective in the advanced stage of illness and they do not slow or cure the disease.
The researchers discovered that BMP5/7 signaling in neurons was significantly reduced in dopamine-producing brain cells, which can contribute to Parkinson's disease progression.
Dr. Claude Brodski, M.D., head of the BGU's Laboratory for Molecular Neuroscience said, "Indeed, we found that BMP5/7 treatment can, in a Parkinson's disease mouse model, efficiently prevent movement impairments caused by the accumulation of alpha-synuclein and reverse the loss of dopamine-producing brain cells. These findings are very promising, since they suggest that BMP5/7 could slow or stop Parkinson's disease progression. Currently, we are focusing all our efforts on bringing our discovery closer to clinical application."
Dr. Galit Mazooz Perlmuter, senior vice president of business development, bio-pharma at BGN Technologies said that there is a need for new therapies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease specifically for the treatment of advanced stages of the disease.
Dr. Galit Mazooz Perlmuter said, "Dr. Brodski's findings, although still in their early stages, offer a disease-modified drug target that will address this devastating condition. We are now seeking an industry partner for further development of this patent pending invention."
Source: Medindia