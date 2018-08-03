medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Multiple Vaccinations have No Harmful Effect on Infants Immune System

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on  March 8, 2018 at 12:46 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Infants who are given multiple vaccines as part of the routine vaccination schedule are unlikely to develop other infections not targeted by those vaccines in two years following vaccination, according to a new study from Kaiser Permanente. The study also reveals that multiple vaccines do not weaken the immune system of the infants. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Multiple Vaccinations have No Harmful Effect on Infants Immune System
Multiple Vaccinations have No Harmful Effect on Infants Immune System

The Kaiser Permanente study marks the first time the association between multiple vaccines and non-vaccine targeted infections has been tested in the United States with the current recommended immunization schedule.

"Some parents are concerned that multiple vaccines in early childhood could damage their child's immune system, making them more susceptible to future infections. This new study suggests the theory of overloading an infant's immune system is highly unlikely," said Jason Glanz, PhD, lead study author and senior investigator at the Kaiser Permanente Colorado Institute for Health Research. "Parents have genuine concerns about their children's safety as related to vaccination. We hope this study shines some light on their concerns, helping parents across the nation better understand the safety and benefits of vaccinating on time."

This Institute for Health Research study examined this association by selecting a random sample of 193 children who had been diagnosed with a non-vaccine targeted infection and a control group of 751 children who had not been diagnosed with these infections. The study population was drawn from 500,000 infants from birth to 47-months-of-age over a 12-year period.

The study examined the estimated exposure to vaccine antigen -- a protein or other substance that induces an immune response in the body -- through the first 23 months of life in children with non-vaccine targeted infections from ages 24 through 47 months who were seen in emergency departments or hospitalized, compared with children without such infections. These infections included lower and upper respiratory infections, gastrointestinal infections, and other viral and bacterial infections. The total vaccine antigen exposure was not associated with an increased risk of infections not targeted by vaccines over the next 24 months of life.

Glanz and his colleagues studied children enrolled in six integrated health care organizations that are part of the Vaccine Safety Datalink. The VSD is a research collaboration funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that uses electronic health record databases to conduct epidemiological studies of vaccine safety.

"It's understandable that parents across the U.S. have questions and concerns about vaccine safety. This latest study found that vaccination didn't appear to damage the immune system in a way that made kids more infection-prone. This finding will hopefully provide additional reassurance to parents about the safety of the recommended schedule," said Matthew F. Daley, MD, a study co-author, Kaiser Permanente pediatrician, and researcher at the Institute for Health Research in Colorado.

"Parents who may be hesitant to vaccinate should bring up their concerns with their pediatrician or family physician -- we are eager to discuss the benefits of vaccination. Vaccines not only protect children, but others in the community who may be more vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Childhood Vaccinations-Why Are They So Important?

Childhood Vaccinations-Why Are They So Important?

Know why it's extremely important to get your child vaccinated. Read on...

Infants' Injection Pain Relieved With Sugar Solutions!

Infants' Injection Pain Relieved With Sugar Solutions!

Pain associated with vaccinations in infants from one month to twelve months can now be relieved simply by feeding them with sugar solutions.

1 in 5 Children Still Do Not Receive Routine Life-Saving Vaccinations: WHO

1 in 5 Children Still Do Not Receive Routine Life-Saving Vaccinations: WHO

There are a several reasons for the lack of progress in immunizations, including the cost of vaccines, weak health systems and lack of access in poorer countries.

Immunization Rates can be Increased by Intimating People about Vaccinations

Immunization Rates can be Increased by Intimating People about Vaccinations

Vaccinations against infectious diseases are mandatory and this can be improved by reminding people whether their vaccinations are due or overdue.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Immunisation Myasthenia Gravis Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital acquired infections (HAI) are acquired by patients and health personnel alike in a ...

 Hormonal Imbalance

Hormonal Imbalance

Hormone imbalance - These signs and symptoms can be a red alert. Too much or too little of your ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...