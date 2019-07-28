EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) had recommended five medicines for approval.

Multiple Sclerosis Medicine Gilenya Must Not Be Used In Pregnant Women

‘This is because the active substance in Gilenya, fingolimod, can harm the unborn baby and may cause birth defects. ’

Show Full Article

Vitrakvi* (larotrectinib), the first 'histology-independent' treatment in the European Union for solid tumours with a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusion. NTRK gene fusions occur very frequently in a number of rare cancers.



Inbrija (levodopa) received a positive opinion for the treatment of symptoms of 'off' periods in Parkinson's disease.



The Committee adopted a positive opinion for Trogarzo (ibalizumab), for the treatment of HIV infection.



The CHMP recommended for approval the generic medicine Deferasirox Mylan (deferasirox), for the treatment of chronic iron overload due to blood transfusions in patients with beta thalassaemia major, non-transfusion-dependent thalassaemia syndromes and other anaemias.



Start of re-examination of recommendation for new medicine



The applicant for Evenity (romosozumab) has requested a re-examination of the Committee's negative opinion for this medicine adopted at the June 2019 meeting. The CHMP will re- examine the opinion and issue a final recommendation.



Eight recommendations on extensions of therapeutic indication



The Committee recommended extensions of indication for Empliciti, Keytruda, Lonsurf, Lucentis, Soliris, Stelara, Tecentriq and Zerbaxa.



Start of re-examination of recommendations on extension of therapeutic indications



The applicants for Revolade (eltrombopag) and Translarna (ataluren) have requested re-examination of the Committee's negative opinions for these medicines adopted at the June2019 meeting. The CHMP will re-examine the opinions and issue final recommendations.



Updated restrictions for Gilenya



The CHMP recommended that the multiple sclerosis medicine Gilenya (fingolimod) must not be used in pregnant women and in women able to have children who are not using effective contraception. If a woman becomes pregnant while using Gilenya, the medicine must be stopped and the pregnancy will have to be closely monitored.



Agenda and minutes



The agenda of the July 2019 meeting is published on EMA's website. Minutes of the June 2019 CHMP meeting will be published in the coming weeks.



Source: Medindia The Committee recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for(larotrectinib), the first 'histology-independent' treatment in the European Union for solid tumours with a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusion. NTRK gene fusions occur very frequently in a number of rare cancers.(levodopa) received a positive opinion for the treatment of symptoms of 'off' periods in Parkinson's disease.The Committee adopted a positive opinion for(ibalizumab), for the treatment of HIV infection.The CHMP recommended for approval the generic medicine(deferasirox), for the treatment of chronic iron overload due to blood transfusions in patients with beta thalassaemia major, non-transfusion-dependent thalassaemia syndromes and other anaemias.The applicant for(romosozumab) has requested a re-examination of the Committee's negative opinion for this medicine adopted at the June 2019 meeting. The CHMP will re- examine the opinion and issue a final recommendation.The Committee recommended extensions of indication forThe applicants for(eltrombopag) and(ataluren) have requested re-examination of the Committee's negative opinions for these medicines adopted at the June2019 meeting. The CHMP will re-examine the opinions and issue final recommendations.The CHMP recommended that the multiple sclerosis medicine Gilenya (fingolimod) must not be used in pregnant women and in women able to have children who are not using effective contraception. If a woman becomes pregnant while using Gilenya, the medicine must be stopped and the pregnancy will have to be closely monitored.The agenda of the July 2019 meeting is published on EMA's website. Minutes of the June 2019 CHMP meeting will be published in the coming weeks.Source: Medindia

The CHMP granted a positive opinion for(cannabidiol) for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome or Dravet syndrome, two forms of epilepsy. Epidyolex contains an active substance derived from cannabis and is the first to receive a positive opinion in the EU centralised procedure.