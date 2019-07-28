medindia

Antipsychotic Use in Youths With ADHD is Low, but Still a Cause for Concern: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 28, 2019 at 10:04 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study has found that fewer people with ADHD are treated with antipsychotic drugs than suspected, many prescriptions for the drugs do not appear to be clinically warranted. The study was conducted by psychiatry researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Antipsychotic Use in Youths With ADHD is Low, but Still a Cause for Concern: Study
Antipsychotic Use in Youths With ADHD is Low, but Still a Cause for Concern: Study

Background

Show Full Article


In recent years, pediatricians and parents have expressed concern that some physicians are prescribing antipsychotic drugs to youths with ADHD who have significant aggressive or impulsive behavior. Youths with ADHD who are treated with antipsychotics are often also diagnosed with depression, oppositional defiant disorder (ODD), or conduct disorders (CD), even though there is limited evidence that the drugs are effective for ODD or CD and no evidence they are effective in treating depression.

"We didn't know how widespread this practice was among young people starting ADHD treatment," says senior author Mark Olfson, MD, MPH, Elizabeth K Dollard Professor of Psychiatry, Medicine, and Law at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. "There are substantial risks associated with the use of antipsychotic drugs in young people, including weight gain, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, and even unexpected death."

To determine the prevalence of antipsychotic use in youths with ADHD, the researchers analyzed medical and prescription drug data on 187,563 commercially insured youths (ages 3 to 24) who were diagnosed with ADHD between 2010 and 2015. None of the youths had a recent coexisting psychiatric diagnosis (such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder) that would warrant treatment with antipsychotic drugs.

What the Study Found

The researchers found that 2.6% of youths diagnosed with ADHD were prescribed an antipsychotic drug within a year of diagnosis--four times the rate among young people in general.

In about half of those taking antipsychotic drugs, the researchers identified a potential diagnostic rationale--such as bipolar disorder, psychosis, ODD, or CD--for prescribing them.

"While antipsychotics are not FDA-approved for these diagnoses, there is scientific evidence to support their use in treating severe symptoms of ADHD," says Ryan S. Sultan, MD, lead author of the paper and assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The study also found that fewer than half of the children and adolescents taking antipsychotic drugs had been treated first with stimulants such as Adderall and Ritalin, the recommended medication treatment for ADHD.

"Many physicians bypassed stimulants and went right to antipsychotics--contrary to expert opinion about treatment for ADHD, and unnecessarily exposing patients to the risk of severe side effects such as substantial weight gain," adds Sultan.

What the Study Means

"It's reassuring that only a relatively small percentage of these children were prescribed antipsychotics," Olfson says. "But we should be working to reduce that number even further. For at least half of the young people in our sample who were prescribed antipsychotics, we couldn't find a rationale in their claims records to explain why they were taking these medications."

"While hospitalization and use of other medications may be markers for more severe symptoms, we don't have enough information from these records to determine symptom severity," adds Sultan. "Antipsychotic medications play a small role in the treatment of severe ADHD symptoms, but in the absence of severe symptoms, there are safer, more effective medications for youths with ADHD."

Both Sultan and Olfson suggested that many of the behavioral symptoms that prompted physicians to prescribe antipsychotic medications as an initial treatment might have been resolved by prescribing recommended ADHD medications first.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.

Quiz on ADHD

Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (AD/HD, generally abbreviated as ADHD) is considered a "neurobehavioral developmental disorder". To know what this definition means and what the causes, symptoms and treatment for ADD are; give our ADHD quiz ...

Genetic Risk Factors for ADHD Identified

Globally, around 2.5 percent adults and 5 percent of children have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A study published in Nature Genetics has uncovered the genetic variants underlying ADHD. About 12 independent loci on the genome ...

ADHD Children at Greater Risk of Developing Parkinson's Disease Early

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and possibly its medications may increase the risk of early-onset Parkinson's and Parkinson-like disorders, says study.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition in adults seen as hyperactivity, impulsiveness and reduced attention. ADHD impairs social, academic, neuropsychological and occupational behavior.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that affects children of school going age and often subsides as the child matures.

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4  7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.

Dyslexia

Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.

Mind-wandering

Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.

More News on:

Dyslexia Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Bullying at School - Tips For Schools ADHD Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Acute Coronary Syndrome Mind-wandering Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) 

What's New on Medindia

World Hepatitis Day - 'Find the Missing Millions'

Health Benefits of Pumpkin

Outcompeting Cancer Now a Reality
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive