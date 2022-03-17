MRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccines are Safe for Risky Patients

Advertisement

The results will reassure vaccine-hesitant patients that the vaccines are safe, even for the immunocompromised.By now, many of us have received a COVID-19 vaccine, including those based on new mRNA technology, and this has allowed society to largely reopen in many countries.Vaccine-mediated protection, along with the rise of the milder Omicron variant, means that the number of COVID-19 patients with severe disease has dropped significantly over the past year. However, it hasn't been plain sailing for everyone.The original clinical trials for these vaccines were conducted in healthy volunteers. While this is standard practice, it means that high-risk immunocompromised patients, such as those taking immunosuppressant drugs for neurological conditions, were not included in the trials.This lack of trial data could lead such patients to be understandably hesitant about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines. However, in a cruel irony, they are also at high risk of severe COVID-19 complications, suggesting that they would greatly benefit from vaccine-mediated protection.In an effort to cast more light on the safety of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, a group of researchers in Italy conducted a study to assess Covid-19 vaccine safety in high-risk patients.The researchers enrolled 566 high-risk patients in the trial and administered two doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccine as normal. The patients reported any adverse events in a questionnaire, and the questions focused on the first week after each dose.The most common reported side-effects at the injection site included pain, swelling, and a rash, whereas the most common general side-effects included tiredness, headache, chills, and muscle pain.Such side-effects are also commonly reported by people with a fully functioning immune system who have received the vaccine. The study also found no evidence that the underlying disease of the patients was affected, and vaccination did not interfere with the patient's ability to undergo standard treatment for their conditions.," explained Prof Nicola Silvestris of the University of Bari Aldo Moro, Italy, the senior author.."The results will help to calm fears among immunocompromised patients who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 complications but are also worried about the side effects of the vaccine.