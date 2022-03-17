About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

MRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccines are Safe for Risky Patients

by Angela Mohan on March 17, 2022 at 5:37 PM
Font : A-A+

MRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccines are Safe for Risky Patients

Immunocompromised patients are at high risk of severe complications from COVID-19. They have uncertainty about the safety and effectiveness of the available vaccines that could protect them.

A new study in Frontiers in Oncology helps to put this catch-22 situation to rest by finding that two popular mRNA-based vaccines are well tolerated by such high-risk patients.

Advertisement


The trial found that the vaccines were safe and did not cause unexpected adverse events in a group of patients with various cancers, neurological, and rheumatological conditions that are associated with immunosuppression.

The results will reassure vaccine-hesitant patients that the vaccines are safe, even for the immunocompromised.

By now, many of us have received a COVID-19 vaccine, including those based on new mRNA technology, and this has allowed society to largely reopen in many countries.
Advertisement

Vaccine-mediated protection, along with the rise of the milder Omicron variant, means that the number of COVID-19 patients with severe disease has dropped significantly over the past year. However, it hasn't been plain sailing for everyone.

The original clinical trials for these vaccines were conducted in healthy volunteers. While this is standard practice, it means that high-risk immunocompromised patients, such as those taking immunosuppressant drugs for neurological conditions, were not included in the trials.

This lack of trial data could lead such patients to be understandably hesitant about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines. However, in a cruel irony, they are also at high risk of severe COVID-19 complications, suggesting that they would greatly benefit from vaccine-mediated protection.

In an effort to cast more light on the safety of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, a group of researchers in Italy conducted a study to assess Covid-19 vaccine safety in high-risk patients.

The researchers enrolled 566 high-risk patients in the trial and administered two doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccine as normal. The patients reported any adverse events in a questionnaire, and the questions focused on the first week after each dose.

The most common reported side-effects at the injection site included pain, swelling, and a rash, whereas the most common general side-effects included tiredness, headache, chills, and muscle pain.

Such side-effects are also commonly reported by people with a fully functioning immune system who have received the vaccine. The study also found no evidence that the underlying disease of the patients was affected, and vaccination did not interfere with the patient's ability to undergo standard treatment for their conditions.

"Strikingly, we found that the occurrence of adverse events in these high-risk patients is comparable to that reported in vaccine trials conducted in the general population," explained Prof Nicola Silvestris of the University of Bari Aldo Moro, Italy, the senior author.

"Our patients did not show a higher incidence of severe adverse events and we did not see an increased risk of discontinuation of treatment programs due to vaccination. Therefore, vaccination for Covid-19 is confirmed as safe, even in this group of high-risk patients."

The results will help to calm fears among immunocompromised patients who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 complications but are also worried about the side effects of the vaccine.

"Our main recommendation based on the results of this study is that vaccination for COVID-19 is strongly recommended and the safety profile is reassuring," said Dr Maria Teresa Lupo-Stanghellini of the San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Italy, lead author on the study.

"Our ongoing safety monitoring of the COVID-19 vaccine continues in the spirit of offering the best prevention and care for our patients."



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:

Recommended Reading
Possible New COVID-19 Vaccine Accessible for More People
Possible New COVID-19 Vaccine Accessible for More People
The protein subunit vaccine against COVID-19, which can be manufactured using engineered yeast, has ...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)