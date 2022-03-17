Exposure to Phthalates can Increase Cancer Risk in Children

Advertisement

The study measured the association between gestational and childhood phthalate exposures and childhood cancer incidence. Lead investigator Thomas Ahern, PhD, MPH, an associate professor at the University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine, teamed with colleagues at Aarhus University and Odense University Hospital in Denmark.Using data from the Danish Medical Birth Registry, the Danish Medicines Agency, and the Danish Cancer Registry, all supported by the country's universal healthcare system, investigators studied all live births between 1997 and 2017, totaling nearly 1.3 million children.Among the 2,027 cases of childhood cancer, researchers measured associations between gestational and childhood phthalate exposure and the incidence of specific cancers.Childhood, but not gestational (in utero) phthalate exposure was associated with 20% higher rate of childhood cancer overall, with a nearly three-fold higher rate of osteosarcoma diagnosis, a bone cancer, and a two-fold higher rate of lymphoma diagnosis, cancer of the blood."These results add to a growing body of evidence suggesting that these ubiquitous chemicals have a negative impact on human health," said Ahern."Our study characterized phthalate exposure based on prescription fills for phthalate-containing medications. While such exposures are typically much higher magnitude than what we would call 'background' environmental exposure, our findings warrant concern," he said.Fellow Cancer Center member, American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) fellow, and UVM Larner College of Medicine professor Frances Carr, PhD, notes that phthalates are now recognized endocrine disruptors because they interfere with hormonal systems and may affect thyroid function.said Carr.said UVM Cancer Center director Randall Holcombe, MD, MBA.The study's authors suggest that future research will explore which specific phthalate (or combination of phthalates) poses the greatest risk, and by what mechanism(s) phthalates might drive risk of osteosarcoma and lymphoma.said Holcombe.Source: Eurekalert