About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

More Deadly Than Omicron: Stealth Omicron

by Kesavan K.E.T. on March 5, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Font : A-A+

More Deadly Than Omicron: Stealth Omicron

The world is experiencing a massive attack of SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) virus. It is a virus that can transform itself (split and bifurcate) into different variants that are even more dangerous subvariants. After Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron variants, a new subvariant called BA.2 or the "Stealth Omicron" is currently on the verge of spreading.

Omicron BA.2 Subvariant and its Impacts

BA.2 or Stealth Omicron is a subvariant of the greatly modified Omicron variant that is believed to be more diffuse than the original strain. According to a laboratory study by Japanese researchers, the BA.2 subtype was found to be more transmissible than the original Omicron strain, BA.1, but it is also said to cause more severe diseases.

Advertisement


But the impact of the new subtype has not yet been uncovered, scientists and medical experts have listed some common symptoms associated with lineage. Those symptoms included headache, sore/scratchy throat, sneezing, running nose, and continuous body pain to remain the most prevalent among those infected. But according to a new report by KREM 2 News, the U.S. National Library of Medicine has found two additional symptoms of Omicron BA.2 subvariant, which are "dizziness" and "fatigue."

The report further revealed that the new BA.2 subvariant spreads 30% more easily than the original Omicron variant.

BA.2 Omicron Subvariant is Different from the Original Omicron Strain

Initial reports stated that the new BA.2 subvariant is much harder than the original Omicron strain and it was harder to track.
Advertisement

According to experts, there is no mutation in the new subvariant, which is integrated to detect COVID-19. According to the UK Health Service Agency (UKHSA), the original Omicron variant contains a gene mutation in the "S" spike gene that allows healthcare providers to easily detect it by RT PCR testing. However, in the stealth omicron, the "S" gene does not drop out, making it difficult to track.

However, the subvariant can be detected with the help of genetic sequencing, although it can take a long time to reveal results.

Preliminary studies suggest that the BA.2 subvariant may be more contagious than the original variant. As it is believed to escape vaccine-induced immunity and immunity from previous COVID-19 infections, the incidence of breakthrough infections and relapse are also said to have increased in recent times.

A Danish study of 8,500 households and 18,000 individuals found that BA.2 was "significantly" more contagious than BA.1. The new subtype of the vaccine was also found to be capable of suppressing immunity.

However, in a recent update, the World Health Organization (WHO) claimed that the Omicron subvariant was no more malignant or more severe than the original variant.

"We don't see any difference in terms of severity between BA.2 compared to BA.1. That's important," said Maria Van Kerkhove on a social media, an infectious disease epidemiologist of WHO's COVID-19 response team. However, she added, "Omicron is not 'mild.' It is less severe than Delta."

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< World Birth Defects Day: Defects And How to Reduce Them

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)