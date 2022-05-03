More Deadly Than Omicron: Stealth Omicron

BA.2 Omicron Subvariant is Different from the Original Omicron Strain

Advertisement

The report further revealed that the new BA.2 subvariant spreads 30% more easily than the original Omicron variant.Initial reports stated that the new BA.2 subvariant is much harder than the original Omicron strain and it was harder to track.According to experts, there is no mutation in the new subvariant, which is integrated to detect COVID-19. According to the UK Health Service Agency (UKHSA), the original Omicron variant contains a gene mutation in the "S" spike gene that allows healthcare providers to easily detect it by RT PCR testing. However, in the stealth omicron, the "S" gene does not drop out, making it difficult to track.However, the subvariant can be detected with the help of genetic sequencing, although it can take a long time to reveal results.Preliminary studies suggest that the BA.2 subvariant may be more contagious than the original variant. As it is believed to escape vaccine-induced immunity and immunity from previous COVID-19 infections, the incidence of breakthrough infections and relapse are also said to have increased in recent times.A Danish study of 8,500 households and 18,000 individuals found that BA.2 was "significantly" more contagious than BA.1. The new subtype of the vaccine was also found to be capable of suppressing immunity.However, in a recent update, the World Health Organization (WHO) claimed that the Omicron subvariant was no more malignant or more severe than the original variant." said Maria Van Kerkhove on a social media, an infectious disease epidemiologist of WHO's COVID-19 response team. However, she added, "Source: Medindia