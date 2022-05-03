More Deadly Than Omicron: Stealth Omicron

The world is experiencing a massive attack of SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) virus. It is a virus that can transform itself (split and bifurcate) into different variants that are even more dangerous subvariants. After Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron variants, a new subvariant called BA.2 or the "Stealth Omicron" is currently on the verge of spreading.
Omicron BA.2 Subvariant and its ImpactsBA.2 or Stealth Omicron is a subvariant of the greatly modified Omicron variant that is believed to be more diffuse than the original strain. According to a laboratory study by Japanese researchers, the BA.2 subtype was found to be more transmissible than the original Omicron strain, BA.1, but it is also said to cause more severe diseases.
But the impact of the new subtype has not yet been uncovered, scientists and medical experts have listed some common symptoms associated with lineage. Those symptoms included headache, sore/scratchy throat, sneezing, running nose, and continuous body pain to remain the most prevalent among those infected. But according to a new report by KREM 2 News, the U.S. National Library of Medicine has found two additional symptoms of Omicron BA.2 subvariant, which are "dizziness" and "fatigue."
BA.2 Omicron Subvariant is Different from the Original Omicron StrainInitial reports stated that the new BA.2 subvariant is much harder than the original Omicron strain and it was harder to track.
According to experts, there is no mutation in the new subvariant, which is integrated to detect COVID-19. According to the UK Health Service Agency (UKHSA), the original Omicron variant contains a gene mutation in the "S" spike gene that allows healthcare providers to easily detect it by RT PCR testing. However, in the stealth omicron, the "S" gene does not drop out, making it difficult to track.
However, the subvariant can be detected with the help of genetic sequencing, although it can take a long time to reveal results.
Preliminary studies suggest that the BA.2 subvariant may be more contagious than the original variant. As it is believed to escape vaccine-induced immunity and immunity from previous COVID-19 infections, the incidence of breakthrough infections and relapse are also said to have increased in recent times.
A Danish study of 8,500 households and 18,000 individuals found that BA.2 was "significantly" more contagious than BA.1. The new subtype of the vaccine was also found to be capable of suppressing immunity.
However, in a recent update, the World Health Organization (WHO) claimed that the Omicron subvariant was no more malignant or more severe than the original variant.
"We don't see any difference in terms of severity between BA.2 compared to BA.1. That's important," said Maria Van Kerkhove on a social media, an infectious disease epidemiologist of WHO's COVID-19 response team. However, she added, "Omicron is not 'mild.' It is less severe than Delta."
Source: Medindia