About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

World Birth Defects Day: Defects And How to Reduce Them

by Kesavan K.E.T. on March 4, 2022 at 11:53 PM
Font : A-A+

World Birth Defects Day: Defects And How to Reduce Them

Birth defects are very common these days. About 3 to 6 percent of babies born each year (about 8 million) have some birth defects. These are structural changes that occur at birth and can affect any part of the body (e.g., heart, brain, leg) and can be diagnosed before birth, at birth, or at any time after birth but usually in the first year.

They range from mild to severe and can affect body appearance, body work, or both and determine its effect on life expectancy or quality of life, depending on the severity of the organ and defect involved. World Birth Defects Day is celebrated on March 3 every year to raise and create an awareness about birth defects among the general public.

Advertisement


On this occasion, Dr. Chetan R. Mundada, senior consultant pediatrician and lead pediatric intensivist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad wanted us to get to know about the most common birth defects, their causes, as well as how to reduce the risk.

Common Birth Defects and Causes

Some of the defects are brain and spine defects, congenital heart diseases, cleft lip/palate, club foot, and cranial abnormalities.
Advertisement

Although birth defects can occur at any stage of pregnancy, most birth defects occur during the first 3 months of pregnancy, when the baby's organs are developing. For most birth defects, the causes are not known or are thought to be the result of many factors, such as genetic predisposition, our behavior, and the environment. Some known causes are fetal alcoholism (alcoholism during pregnancy), spinal defects (maternal folic acid deficiency), and congenital rubella (rubella transmission from mother to fetus).

Some of the birth defect risk factors which increase in mother were:
  • Smoking, drinking alcohol, or taking intoxications during pregnancy
  • Conditions like severe obesity and uncontrolled diabetes
  • Having certain infections during pregnancy such as TORCH (Toxoplasma, other like syphilis, Rubella, CMV, Herpes) and Zika virus
  • Mother's older age (increases the risk of chromosomal mutations)
  • History of certain birth defects in blood relatives
  • Fever with high temperatures

How to Reduce the Risk

All birth defects are not preventable, but one can reduce the risk by following these healthy practices:
  • Protection from Rubella by taking 2 doses of Rubella-containing vaccines and vaccination for other vaccine preventable diseases
  • Start folic acid 500 microgram daily at least 1 month before conceiving and continue throughout pregnancy to prevent neural tube defects (brain and spine deformity)
  • Complete abstinence from smoking and alcohol
  • Regular preconception and antenatal check-ups and anomaly scan during pregnancy
  • Advances in fetal medicine has increased detection and even in utero treatment of many birth defects
  • Prompt treatment of all febrile illnesses in pregnancy by qualified physicians
  • Talk to a healthcare provider before taking any medications about its use in pregnancy
  • Choose a healthy lifestyle
  • Obesity and uncontrolled diabetes should be optimally treated before getting pregnant

Living With a Birth Defect

Researchers and doctors are constantly working to find new treatments to improve the survival and health of children with birth defects. Many children with birth defects live happier and longer lives, but birth defects are important conditions that can cause lifelong challenges. Birth defects are a major cause of death in developed countries and an even more major cause in India.

For example, early detection of birth defects, tests such as anomaly scan and triple test during pregnancy, post-natal critical congenital heart disease screening test, can also help in scheduling timely treatment.

Dr. Mundada concluded that the children and their families, to overcome these challenges thrown, need a great deal of support.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Natural Mechanism to Sensitize Cancer to Immunotherapy
More Deadly Than Omicron: Stealth Omicron >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Club Foot Birth Defect - Genetic Birth Defects Drug-Induced Birth Defects Environmental Birth Defects Birth defects - Infections Multifactorial Birth Defects Birth Defect - Structural Defects Klinefelter´s Syndrome Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
Birth Defect - Genetic
Birth Defect - Genetic
Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder which is one of the leading causes of dwarfism ...
Birth Defect - Structural Defects
Birth Defect - Structural Defects
A structural birth defect means that a specific body part is missing or mal-formed during the embryo...
Birth Defects
Birth Defects
Birth defects are abnormalities that occur in babies which affect how the body looks, works or both....
Birth Defects - Infections
Birth Defects - Infections
Birth defects are abnormalities, which occur before the birth of the baby and can be caused due to g...
Club Foot
Club Foot
Clubfoot is a congenital foot deformity affecting the shape or position of one or both feet. Around ...
Drug-Induced Birth Defects
Drug-Induced Birth Defects
Birth defects are abnormalities of function, structure or metabolism that are present since birth. T...
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind...
Environmental Birth Defects
Environmental Birth Defects
Birth defects caused due to environmental teratogens like drugs, microorganisms or exposure to radia...
Klinefelter´s Syndrome
Klinefelter´s Syndrome
Klinefelter''s Syndrome is the most frequent sex chromosomal genetic disorder and is caused by the p...
Multifactorial Birth Defects
Multifactorial Birth Defects
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives in brief General Info about About Multifactorial Birth ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)