About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Monkeypox may Provoke Travel Restrictions – Here’s Why

by Dr. Jayashree on May 22, 2022 at 12:17 AM
Font : A-A+

Monkeypox may Provoke Travel Restrictions – Here’s Why

We have to wait and see whether the WHO convenes its 'Emergency Committee.' Even then, the outcome will be hard to predict because the committee will have to consider not only the seriousness of the disease but whether it is spreading across international borders.

Criteria For Emergency Declaration

A disease being present in different countries won't automatically trigger an emergency declaration, especially if those countries can treat and contain the disease on their own.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox

Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Advertisement


In 2013, the emergency committee declined to declare an emergency after MERS was reported in dozens of countries, primarily because most cases were confined to hospitals.

But monkeypox is a disease with an especially high mortality rate, so the committee will certainly consider the possibility that it is spreading undetected.
Bon Voyage: Holiday Travel Tips to Stay Hale and Healthy This Christmas

Bon Voyage: Holiday Travel Tips to Stay Hale and Healthy This Christmas

Christmas season is here, are you ready to fly abroad this Christmas holiday? Then, it is important to protect your health from harmful disease causing-microorganisms and other dangers. Your health and safety must be the first priority for traveling. Relax, nothing can stop you from having a disease-free trip.
Advertisement

The WHO has convened its emergency committee nine times, and it has declared six international public health emergencies. The committee waited months before declaring an emergency for Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and of course, came under scrutiny for delaying its response to COVID-19 in 2020. Those delays cost lives, so it's possible a committee called together to consider monkeypox would be persuaded to move quickly this time.

If an emergency is declared, the committee will also issue temporary recommendations to member states, and those will almost certainly caution against travel restrictions which, while helpful to limit spread initially, can devastate countries that rely on trade and tourism, especially those with fragile economies and limited health capacities.

More than $2 billion was lost in West Africa following the 2014-16 Ebola outbreak, due in part to travel and trade restrictions.

Despite all that, however, travel restrictions have been the go-to response for many countries once an international emergency is declared, and the WHO doesn't have a mechanism to force countries to comply with its recommendations beyond diplomacy or naming and shaming.



Source: Medindia
Travel Alert: Wash Your Hands at the Airport to Get Rid of Deadly Coronavirus

Travel Alert: Wash Your Hands at the Airport to Get Rid of Deadly Coronavirus

Traveling amid of Coronavirus outbreak may seem scary. However, following proper hand-hygiene techniques at airports can cut down the risk of spreading deadly coronavirus. Wash your hands to have a safe and germ-free travel.
Advertisement

WHO Says

WHO Says 'Not Right Time for Vaccine Passports'

Vaccination against Covid-19 have started in several parts of the world. However, access to vaccines, especially by poor and middle income countries, has been a major issue. Therefore, it's not the right time to travel.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Travel Travel Health Monkeypox 

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor Hearing Loss Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood - Sugar Chart Daily Calorie Requirements Iron Intake Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close