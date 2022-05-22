Applying Maths in Fitness can Improve Your Workout

Advertisement

New User-Friendly Model

An application for everyone

There are many tools available to help coaches and athletes plan interval training sessions but none of them is ideal for juggling all the factors: the nature of the exercise, the number, duration, and intensity of the low- and high-intensity intervals, the number of sets.Guy Thibault, an exercise physiologist and adjunct professor in the School of Kinesiology and Physical Activity Sciences (EKSAP) at the University of Montreal, wanted to do something about it.Existing interval training apps use mathematical models or algorithms designed to balance the degree of difficulty of each session and provide a progression but even the most popular ones can come up with sessions that are physically unfeasible.The models that are in vogue sometimes prescribe sessions in which the exerciser is supposed to do the first burst of activity at an intensity higher than their record, which makes no sense.Thibault is working to develop a more powerful and user-friendly model in which the degree of difficulty could be controlled at all times, based on the exerciser's needs.To do it, he has teamed up with Jonathan Tremblay, physiologist, and professor at EKSAP, and Jérémy Briand, a master's student in exercise physiology at UdeM, data scientist at the INS, and Canadian triathlon champion.Together, they have designed a rotating cube graphical model that incorporates all the parameters of an interval training session.While Thibault and his team's application may seem complex, it isn't intended for initiates alone. Anyone will be able to use it when it is released, currently scheduled for early 2023.The app will be designed with high-level athletes and their coaches in mind, but it will be easy to use. There is no need to have a scientific background or understand math to appreciate its features.Source: Medindia