Moms’ Problems Linked to Adolescent Attachment

Advertisement

Parent-child attachment security continues to play an important role through adolescence, which is thought to be the second most critical developmental window after infancy and early childhood.Sharp and team interviewed 351 psychiatric inpatient adolescents (average age of 15 and 64% female) and their biological mothers. Participants were asked about distressing interpersonal behaviors that they find "hard to do" (e.g., "It is hard for me to feel close to other people") or "do too much" (e.g., "I try to please other people too much"). Children were assessed on their ability to describe their attachment experiences coherently and collaboratively and to reflect on these experiences and their impact on them.The team also examined whether mothers' recalled bonding with their own mothers to explain the relationship with their children. It did."The way that parents recalled their experiences with their caregivers is likely impacted by their own interpersonal functioning and may impact the relationship that they build with their children," said Sophie Kerr, first author of the article and graduate student of Sharp's.Source: Eurekalert