Molecular Marker That Predicts Brain Tumor Recurrence Discovered

The recurrence of aggressive meningiomas (a type of brain tumor) is accelerated by the loss of a single copy of CDKNA/B genes, stated study published in Acta Neuropathologica.

What are Meningiomas

Meningiomas are among the most common brain tumors and account for 39% of all tumors that originate in the brain. Most are benign, although 20% of them are aggressive - they recur quickly and frequently after removal until eventually, the patient succumbs to them.Meningiomas have historically been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) into grades 1-3 based on their histopathological features with grade I being benign/slow-growing and grade 3 tumors being the most aggressive. Despite the rigor of this classification system, neurosurgeons and patients have long been vexed by the unpredictable behavior of these tumors.