by Colleen Fleiss on  March 16, 2021 at 11:07 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Moderna Developing COVID-19 Vaccine That can be Stored in Fridge
Moderna, the biotechnology company is developing a potential refrigerator-stable Covid-19 vaccine that could facilitate easier distribution and administration, especially in developing countries.

"Our investments in our mRNA platform have enabled us to develop this next generation vaccine candidate, which is a potential refrigerator-stable vaccine that could facilitate easier distribution and administration in a wider range of settings, including potential for developing countries," said Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

mRNA-1283 encodes for the portions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein critical for neutralisation, specifically the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) and N-terminal Domain (NTD).


This Phase 1 study will evaluate three dose levels, 10 microgrammes, 30 microgrammes, and 100 microgrammes, of the mRNA-1283 vaccine candidate given to healthy adults as a 2-dose series, 28 days apart, and one dose level, 100 microgrammes, of mRNA-1283 given to healthy adults in a single dose, the company said.

These will be compared with a 2-dose series of 100 microgrammes of mRNA-1273, the currently authorised dose level.

mRNA-1283 is intended to be evaluated in future studies for use as a booster dose for previously vaccinated or seropositive as well as in a primary series for seronegative individuals.

The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is an mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilised form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease's (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center.

On December 18, 2020, the US FDA authorised the emergency use of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in individuals 18 years of age or older.

The company has also received authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine from health agencies in Canada, Israel, the European Union, the UK, Switzerland, Singapore and Qatar.

Additional authorisations are currently under review in other countries and by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the company said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine Testing on Children
Moderna, the US-based Biotechnology company is now testing a COVID-19 vaccine designed to be used on children aged between 6 months to less than 12 years old.
READ MORE
Bharat Biotech to Start Trial on Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine
Bharat Biotech nasal COVID-19 vaccine, if approved after clinical trials, could prove to be a game-changer.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to 30% Reduction In Transmission
In Scotland, the infection rate with coronavirus is at least 30 per cent lower when the worker has been vaccinated mostly with a single dose, reveals study.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake