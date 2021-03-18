by Anjanee Sharma on  March 18, 2021 at 6:03 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Mobility Data Tends to Leave Out Older and People of Color
Research on reliability and bias mobility data finds that older and non-White voters are less likely to be captured by these data.

Mobility data of individuals has been used widely in developing strategies against COVID-19 - to study the effectiveness of social distancing policies, how people's travel affects transmission of the virus, and how social distancing has affected different sectors of the economy.

However, little data is available on its reliability and demographic bias.


Amanda Coston, who led the study, says, "Older age is a major risk factor for COVID-19-related mortality, and African-American, Native-American, and Latinx communities bear a disproportionately high burden of COVID-19 cases and deaths."

She adds that allocating public health resources based on such information could cause disproportionate harms to high-risk elderly and minority groups.

For the study, researchers assessed the validity of SafeGraph data which contains information from nearly 47 million mobile devices in the US. They aimed to determine whether SafeGraph data accurately represent the broader population.

Since SafeGraph data do not contain demographics such as age and race, researchers faced a major challenge. They tackled this by using administrative data (voter registration and turnout records with information on age, gender, and race, along with voters' travel to a polling location) to supplement the demographic information necessary.

The study included 539,000 voters from North Carolina who voted at 558 locations during the 2018 general election.

Findings revealed that the SafeGraph data under-represents two high-risk groups - older and minority voters. This could result in jurisdictions under-allocating essential health resources like pop-up testing sites and masks, to these vulnerable populations.

Alexandra Chouldechova, co-author, suggests, "While SafeGraph information may help people make policy decisions, auxiliary information, including prior knowledge about local populations, should also be used to make policy decisions about allocating resources."

The authors also recommend devising ways to make mobility data more representative.

The authors point out that in the US, voters tend to be older and include more White people, so the sampling bias may have been underestimated. Additionally, since SafeGraph provides researchers with an aggregated version of the data for privacy reasons, researchers could not test for bias at the individual voter level.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Smart Jumpsuit can Track Infants' Movement and Development
Smart jumpsuit developed provides information on infants' movement and development. Also, helps in the early detection of any potential mobility issues with them.
READ MORE
Importance of Fitness and Weight Loss in Obese Diabetics
Following a fitness regimen and reducing weight helps to maintain mobility in overweight patients with diabetes.
READ MORE
Walking Too Slow may Predict Future Mobility Problems: Here's How
Walking too slow may predict future problems that could prevent you from being fully mobile, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
New Method Allows Patients With Impaired Mobility to Regain Movement
The novel technology could drive exoskeletons that would allow patients with impaired mobility to regain movement.
READ MORE
Colors and Moods
Study of the psychology of color, technically termed as chromology delves into the influence of colors on the relationship between body and mind.
READ MORE
Curry Leaves Health Benefits
Curry leaves are an excellent source of several vital nutrients. Curry leaf can be used in cooking with ease. Health benefits of curry leaves are many and it is good to consume them every day.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Colors and MoodsCurry Leaves Health BenefitsNeck Cracking