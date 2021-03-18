Childhood Trauma Linked to Performance-Enhancing Substance Use

Kyle T. Ganson, lead author, states,he adds.Results of the study showed that more than 25% of both men and women reported physical abuse, and nearly 4% reported sexual abuse in childhood.Legal performance-enhancing substance use was reported by over 15% of men while anabolic-androgenic steroid use was reported by 3%. For both men and women, experiencing four types of adverse childhood events had the strongest impact on performance-enhancing substance use.Jason M Nagata, senior author, explains that childhood abuse can develop a desire to develop a large, and muscular body to protect against future interpersonal trauma, resulting in young people using performance-enhancing substances to build muscle.he points out.The findings highlight the need for monitoring potential performance-enhancing substance use among patients with reported adverse childhood experiences and providing psychoeducation regarding the consequences associated with the use.Ganson suggests that medical and mental health professionals should be aware of and screen for common performance-enhancing substances and adverse childhood experiences regularly.He further adds that current public policy should protect the health and well-being of adolescents and young adults from the dangers of performance-enhancing substances.Source: Medindia