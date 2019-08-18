medindia

Midlife Hypertension Linked to Dementia Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 18, 2019 at 5:15 PM Hypertension News
High blood pressure patterns in middle age followed by low blood pressure later in life was linked to higher risk for dementia compared to having normal blood pressure, revealed new study findings.
This observational study included nearly 4,800 participants who had blood pressure measurements taken over 24 years at five visits plus a detailed neurocognitive evaluation during the fifth and a sixth visit, where dementia was assessed.

There were 516 new cases of dementia diagnosed between the fifth and sixth visits. Study authors report that compared with maintaining normal blood pressure, an increased risk of dementia was associated with hypertension (greater than 140/90 mm Hg or use of antihypertensive medication) in midlife (age 54 to 63) that was sustained to late life and a pattern of hypertension in midlife and low blood pressure (less than 90/60 mm Hg) later life.

Limitations of the study include that the findings may have been biased because of the increased likelihood that participants with higher blood pressure and poorer cognition during midlife dropped out of the study. Also, study participants were from Washington County, Maryland; Forsyth County, North Carolina; Jackson, Mississippi; and Minneapolis, so the results may not be generalizable to other areas.

Authors: Keenan A. Walker, Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.10575)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

