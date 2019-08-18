High blood pressure patterns in middle age followed by low blood pressure later in life was linked to higher risk for dementia compared to having normal blood pressure, revealed new study findings.

Midlife Hypertension Linked to Dementia Risk

‘Midlife hypertension followed by late-life low blood pressure also was associated with increased risk of mild cognitive impairment. ’

Limitations of the study include that the findings may have been biased because of the increased likelihood that participants with higher blood pressure and poorer cognition during midlife dropped out of the study. Also, study participants were from Washington County, Maryland; Forsyth County, North Carolina; Jackson, Mississippi; and Minneapolis, so the results may not be generalizable to other areas.



Authors: Keenan A. Walker, Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, and coauthors



(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.10575)



Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.



This observational study included nearly 4,800 participants who had blood pressure measurements taken over 24 years at five visits plus a detailed neurocognitive evaluation during the fifth and a sixth visit, where dementia was assessed.