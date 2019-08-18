medindia

Gluten Consumption in Childhood Linked to Celiac Disease Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 18, 2019 at 4:05 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Gluten consumption during the first five years of life was linked to a higher risk of celiac disease and celiac disease autoimmunity (the presence of antibodies in the blood) among genetically predisposed children, stated new research.
Gluten Consumption in Childhood Linked to Celiac Disease Risk
Gluten Consumption in Childhood Linked to Celiac Disease Risk

It remains unclear whether the amount of gluten consumed can trigger celiac disease. This observational study included 6,605 children born between 2004 and 2010 in Finland, Germany, Sweden and the United States who had a genetic predisposition for celiac disease.

Show Full Article


Gluten intake was estimated from food records collected at ages 6, 9, and 12 months and then biannually until the age of 5. Of the 6,605 children, 18% developed celiac disease autoimmunity and 7% developed celiac disease. The incidence of both outcomes peaked at 2 to 3 years old.

If gluten intake was one gram per day higher than the average at age 2 (corresponding to a half slice of white bread), the absolute risk differences for celiac disease autoimmunity and celiac disease were 6% and 7% higher, respectively, by age 3.

A limitation of the study is the uncertainty of the accuracy of the reported gluten intake. The authors suggest a randomized clinical trial be done of different amounts of gluten during early childhood in genetically at-risk children.

Authors: Daniel Agardh, M.D., Ph.D., Lund University, Malmo, Sweden and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.10329)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is labeled as a digestive disorder associated with malabsorption as well as an abnormal immune reaction to gluten.

Quiz on Celiac Disease

Reactions to specific types of food are quite common. Many children suffer from milk and egg allergy. Celiac disease is one such condition, caused due to intake of specific foods in sensitive individuals. Test your knowledge on celiac disease by ...

Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is an auto-immune digestive disorder which affects the small intestine

Neuropathic Pain may be Relieved by Following a Gluten-free Diet

A strict gluten-free diet helps to reduce pain in patients suffering from gluten neuropathy. Patients who followed the diet suffered from less pain compared to those who did not follow the diet.

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.

Blood Group Diet

What is right diet for you may be the wrong one for another. The diet that suits you will depend on your blood type. This diet is called the blood group diet.

Gluten-Free Diet

Are you gluten intolerant? Stay away from gluten allergy and celiac disease by shifting to gluten-free diet plan that is healthy yet not boring.

Health Benefits of Arrowroot

Arrowroot has an abundance of health benefits and many uses for skin, hair and pregnant women. The plant was named ‘Arrowroot’ because it was used to treat people with wounds from poisoned arrows in ancient times. Learn more about the virtues of this wondrous food.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

Whole wheat flour is rapidly gaining exposure for its rich nutritional value and being considered healthy, as opposed to all-purpose flour, maida.

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

More News on:

Celiac Disease Types of Food Allergies Blood Group Diet Autoimmune Disorders The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour! Gluten-Free Diet Health Benefits of Arrowroot Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

New Skin-Hugging Sensor can Track Your Health in Real-time

Wearable Sensors to Decode Sweat Composition

Home Remedies for Fever
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive