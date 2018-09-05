medindia
Microwaving Food in Plastic Containers can cause Infertility

by Hannah Joy on  May 9, 2018 at 4:21 PM Lifestyle News
Microwaving food in plastic containers can cause infertility, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, and damages brain functioning. When food is heated in plastic containers in the microwave, about 95 percent of all chemicals are released.
Dr. Nitasha Gupta, IVF expert, Indira IVF Hospital, New Delhi explained, "The most hazardous chemicals in plastic containers are bisphenol A, commonly known as BPA, and phthalate. The BPA we ingest gets into our bloodstream and may lead to a series of problems like infertility, hormonal changes, changes in gender traits and even different types of cancers. They also have side effects on animals causing testicular cancer, genital deformations, low sperm counts, and infertility in some species, including polar bears, deer, whales, and others."

More than 90 percent of the population was found to have measurable levels of bisphenol A in their bodies, revealed The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Plastic also contains various other carcinogens such as PVC, styrene, and dioxin.

Dr. Nitasha Gupta added that heat transfers the chemicals present in plastic into the food very effectively. Eating those chemicals can increase the risk of cancer, infertility, and damage the normal functioning of the brain and the reproductive system.

"Glass can never transfer chemicals the same way as plastic and is much safer for heating your meals in. An increase in plastic use in everyday lifestyles could be a contributing factor, causing an increase of infertility worldwide. A report from FDA states that chemicals, mostly BPA, adversely affect both male and female fertility," explained Dr. Swati, a Hyderabad based gynecologist.

Recently, another study conducted by the American society of reproductive health has stated that BPA also inhibits embryo implantation and is linked to higher levels of in-vitro fertilization, and can also lead to miscarriages.



Source: Medindia
Related Links

France Moves Against Substandard Restaurant Food

France Moves Against Substandard Restaurant Food

Chefs cooking meals from scratch will be using new "homemade" label, as the microwaved or pre-packaged dishes are on the rise in common restaurants in France.

Popcorn Ups Heart Disease Risk

Popcorn Ups Heart Disease Risk

Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) chemical in packaged foods like microwave popcorn could lead to cardiovascular disease, say researchers.

Let Frozen Food Stay in Microwave for Safe and Healthy Eating

Let Frozen Food Stay in Microwave for Safe and Healthy Eating

If you think frozen meals are ready to eat and just need to be reheated in microwaves, think twice.

Microwaved or Grilled Mushrooms may be More Healthier

Microwaved or Grilled Mushrooms may be More Healthier

Mushrooms are rich in dietary fibre, vitamins (B1, B2, B12, C, D and E) and minerals such as zinc or selenium, low in calories and fat.

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

Egg Donation

Egg Donation

The term ‘Egg Donation’ is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction

Infertility

Infertility

Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Polycystic ovarian syndrome is the most common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age and can cause infertility.

Vaginitis

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Infertility Vaginitis Egg Donation Artificial Insemination Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Dilatation and Curettage Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Varicocele 

