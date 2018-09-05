Microwaving Food in Plastic Containers can cause Infertility

Microwaving food in plastic containers can cause infertility, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, and damages brain functioning. When food is heated in plastic containers in the microwave, about 95 percent of all chemicals are released.

Dr. Nitasha Gupta, IVF expert, Indira IVF Hospital, New Delhi explained, "The most hazardous chemicals in plastic containers are bisphenol A, commonly known as BPA, and phthalate. The BPA we ingest gets into our bloodstream and may lead to a series of problems like infertility, hormonal changes, changes in gender traits and even different types of cancers. They also have side effects on animals causing testicular cancer, genital deformations, low sperm counts, and infertility in some species, including polar bears, deer, whales, and others."



‘Consuming food that has been microwaved in plastic containers can increase the risk of infertility, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and cancer.’ More than 90 percent of the population was found to have measurable levels of bisphenol A in their bodies, revealed The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Plastic also contains various other carcinogens such as PVC, styrene, and dioxin.



Dr. Nitasha Gupta added that heat transfers the chemicals present in plastic into the food very effectively. Eating those chemicals can increase the risk of cancer, infertility, and damage the normal functioning of the brain and the reproductive system.



"Glass can never transfer chemicals the same way as plastic and is much safer for heating your meals in. An increase in plastic use in everyday lifestyles could be a contributing factor, causing an increase of infertility worldwide. A report from FDA states that chemicals, mostly BPA, adversely affect both male and female fertility," explained Dr. Swati, a Hyderabad based gynecologist.



Recently, another study conducted by the American society of reproductive health has stated that BPA also inhibits embryo implantation and is linked to higher levels of in-vitro fertilization, and can also lead to miscarriages.







