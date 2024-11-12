Microneedle Sensors for Real-Time Biomarker Detection

The rapid evolution in personalized healthcare has driven the development of wearable biomedical devices, with microneedle sensors emerging as a prominent technology for continuous, minimally invasive biomarker monitoring.

What is a Microneedle Sensor?

How Microneedle Senses Biomarkers

Electrochemical Sensors utilize reaction to measure biomarkers through changes in electric current or potentials

Optical sensors use fluorescence or colorimetric changes to detect biomarkers visually or through cameras ideal for point of care applications.

Application in Health Monitoring and Therapy

Continuous glucose monitoring- They can be a good alternative for frequent finger prick tests.

Multiplexed biomarker detection - can be used to detect multiple biomarkers simultaneously and can be used in daily health tracking.

Drug monitoring - can be used to monitor drug levels within the body to allow for unique dosage prescriptions.

Closed-loop glucose-insulin management - equipped with glucose sensor and insulin delivery system offers automated real time diabetes treatment.

Wound healing application - with anti-inflammatory agents can monitor wound healing while promoting tissue recovery.

Traditional diagnostic methods like blood sampling are invasive and provide only a snapshot of health at specific times. Wearable biomedical devices with microneedle sensors enable continuous monitoring through minimally invasive methods.Microneedle sensors use dermal interstitial fluid (ISF) as an biofluid for continuous, painless monitoring that paves way for real time health in wearable format().Microneedles are designed to penetrate just beneath the skin reaching ISF without causing significant pain, bleeding or tissue damage. Interstitial fluids (ISF) contain biomarkers similar to blood.Microneedle sensors enable real-time monitoring of the biomarkers offering a less invasive approach than traditional blood diagnosis.Microneedles are designed such that they are effective in monitoring, balancing depth and spacing to ensure sufficient access to ISF without pain or injury. They are made from various materials like polymers, metals and silicons.Microneedle sensors employ diverse sensing strategies to detect biomarkers with ISF. These biomarkers enable transduction of biomarker concentrations into readable signals.These microneedle sensors use 2 sensing mechanisms based on specific biomarkers targeted for monitoring, from small metabolites like glucose to large molecules such as proteins. The two mechanisms areThey are highly applicable to real time health monitoring and offer advantages in personalized healthcare. They can be used in monitoring application likeMicroneedles can be used in integrated therapy likeMicroneedle sensors represent a transformative advancement in healthcare with applications that can replace traditional, invasive diagnostics. With research and development the wearable biosensors can be used in managing chronic conditions and general health.