Metabolic Footprint Linked to the Perception of Satiety

This research is part of a wider study (SATIN - SATiety INnovation) that was carried out to assess the extent to which the regulation of satiety can contribute to controlling body weight in the medium term. The results have been published elsewhere.The study published recently focuses on the metabolic aspects of regulating hunger and satiety. The analyses were carried out with the data collected from satiety tests. To this end, 151 volunteers from the SATIN study went to the recruiting centres after fasting.Once there they were given a controlled breakfast and the satiety data were collected in the subsequent two hours. The volunteers were also given lunch while they were still on the premises and they were given an evening meal to take away so the researchers had controlled data about the food eaten throughout the day. The satiety tests were carried out on several occasions during the study.By identifying the substances that make it possible to predict satiety, more personalized nutrition programmes can be implemented and products can be designed to control hunger and satiety by increasing or decreasing the concentration of these metabolites in blood.Source: Eurekalert