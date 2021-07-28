by Karishma Abhishek on  July 28, 2021 at 11:59 PM Mental Health News
Mental Health Disorder have risen among Youths with Nonfatal Firearm Injuries
Injury from a firearm is the leading cause of death among many youths in the United States. However at least four survive out of every injury and the mental health they go through has been reported in a study at the MUSC (Medical University of South Carolina) Health, published in the journal Academic Pediatrics.

The study found that children with an underlying mental illness have a higher baseline risk for injury from a firearm. This precipitates a greater risk of developing additional mental disorders due to any other physical disability they experience.

However, this risk level of mental ailments depends on the type of mental health disorder before the injury. The common pre-existing risk factors include depression that poses a higher risk for suicide; another one is conduct disorder and substance-related disorders that lead to community violence.


Mental Disorder and Firearm Injuries

It is estimated that around 3.2% of children between the ages of 3 and 17 have been diagnosed with depression. The lifetime prevalence of conduct disorder is 12% for boys and 7% for girls.

The MUSC Health Trauma Survivors Network provides a community of patients, families, health care providers, and volunteers who offer help to people after a serious injury such as a gunshot wound.

The physicians at MUSC thereby draw attention to raise queries regarding any firearms at home to children who enter the hospital or emergency room with mental health concerns. The team also suggests that discussing access to firearms should be a regular part of any pediatrician visit.

"This paper just goes to show that the mental health epidemic in this country and the firearm violence epidemic in this country are intertwined. It's important for us to address mental health needs in the population of children who have suffered a firearm injury," says Betsy Oddo, M.D., a pediatric hospital medicine fellow at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.

The study concludes with advice to parents who are concerned about mental health disorders in their children to be mindful of guns, weapons, and firearms in their homes. This may reduce the chances of physical injury and further mental health damage from that a firearm injury.

