Mental Health by the Numbers

by Colleen Fleiss on June 18, 2022 at 10:40 PM
Globally, one in eight people live with a mental disorder, said the World Health Organization.

In the first year of the pandemic alone, the rates of the already-common conditions such as depression and anxiety went up by more than 25%.

Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social problems.
The WHO report revealed that, on average, countries dedicate less than 2% of their healthcare budgets to mental health.

As a result, just a small fraction of people in need get access to effective, affordable and quality mental health care.

The report urges mental health decision-makers and advocates to step up commitment and action to change attitudes, actions and approaches to mental health, its determinants and mental health care.
Children With COVID-19 Develop Mental Disorders

Children hospitalized with COVID-19 develop headaches and mental disorders. The study indicated that the most common neurologic symptoms were headache and altered mental status, known as acute encephalopathy.
"Everyone's life touches someone with a mental health condition. Investment into mental health is an investment into a better life and future for all," said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a statement.

Mental Health: New Statistics

The report also called to end stigma, discrimination and human rights violations against people with mental health conditions, with 20 countries still criminalizing attempted suicide.

It noted that globally, there may be 20 suicide attempts to every one death, and yet suicide accounts for more than one in every 100 deaths. It is a major cause of death among young people.

Mental disorders are also the leading cause of years lived with disability (YLDs), accounting for one in every six YLDs globally.

Schizophrenia, which occurs in approximately 1 in 200 adults, is a primary concern: in its acute states, it is the most impairing of all health conditions.

Besides affecting the quality of life, mental health conditions also have "enormous" economic consequences, with productivity losses significantly outstripping the direct costs of care, the report said.

"The inextricable links between mental health and public health, human rights, and socioeconomic development mean that transforming policy and practice in mental health can deliver real, substantive benefits for individuals, communities and countries everywhere," Ghebreyesus said.

The report urges all countries to accelerate their implementation of the Comprehensive mental health action plan 2013-2030.

It makes several recommendations for action, including stepping up investments in mental health, reducing risks, building resilience and dismantling barriers that stop people with mental health conditions from participating fully in society, and diversifying and scaling up care options for all mental health conditions.

Source: IANS
Brain Depression - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression
Top Facts on Depression

Depression, also known as major depressive disorder is a mood disorder characterized by a feeling of sadness and loss of interest in daily activities.
