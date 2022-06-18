About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Virtual Training Reduces Stress

by Colleen Fleiss on June 18, 2022 at 10:43 PM
Virtual Training Reduces Stress

Virtual training helps decrease psychosocial stress and anxiety.

Researchers from Tohoku University's Smart-Aging Research Center (IDAC) published their findings in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide


Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
Physical exercise benefits our overall well-being. But for some - such as neurological patients, people suffering from cardiovascular disease, and hospitalized patients - physical exercise is not feasible, or even too dangerous. However, similar effects may be brought about using Immersive Virtual Reality (IVR).

Despite initially designed for entertainment, IVR has attracted interest from the academic community because of its potential use for clinical purposes, since it allows the user to experience a virtual world through a virtual body.
Quiz on Anxiety Disorder

Quiz on Anxiety Disorder


Intense fear, persistent worry, bad dreams, feelings that you may be going crazy ï¿½ sounds familiar? Take this quiz and find out more on symptoms and treatment of anxiety disorder.
In the researchers' previous study, they found that looking at a moving virtual body displayed in first-person perspective induces physiological changes.

Heart rates increased/decreased coherently with the virtual movements, even though the young participants remained still. Consequently, acute cognitive and neural benefits occurred, just like after real physical activity.

Psychosocial Stress and Anxiety Decrease after Virtual Training

In a followup study, the same benefits were also found on healthy elderly subjects after 20-minute sessions occurring twice a week for six weeks.

In the current study, the researchers explored the effect on stress, adding another level to the beneficial effects of virtual training. Young healthy subjects, while sitting still, experienced a virtual training displayed from the first-person perspective, creating the illusion of ownership over movements.

The avatar ran at 6.4 km/h for 30 minutes. Before and after the virtual training, the researchers induced and assessed the psychosocial stress response by measuring the salivary alpha-amylase - a crucial biomarker indicating the levels of neuroendocrine stress. Similarly, they distributed a subjective questionnaire for anxiety.

"Psychosocial stress represents the stress experienced in frequent social situations such as social judgment, rejection, and when our performances get evaluated," says Professor Dalila Burin, who developed the study.

"While a moderate amount of exposure to stress might be beneficial, repeated and increased exposure can be detrimental to our health. This kind of virtual training represents a new frontier, especially in countries like Japan, where high performance demands and an aging population exist."

Source: Newswise
Anxiety Screening Test

Anxiety Screening Test


Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.
Interesting Facts on Stress

Interesting Facts on Stress


Response given by the body to any kind of demand is called stress. Both good and bad experiences can cause stress. Knowing how to manage stress is important for physical and mental well-being.
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
World Blood Donor Day 2022 - "Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity"
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
