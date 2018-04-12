Following a Mediterranean diet during pregnancy can lower obesity and cardiometabolic risk in adults, reveals a new study.

Mediterranean Diet in Pregnancy Lowers Obesity and Cardiometabolic Risk

‘Following a healthy diet during pregnancy can improve a child's development.’

The Mediterranean diet is characterized by a high content of fruits, vegetables, olive oil, legumes and nuts. This study, published in theaimed at evaluating the association between adherence to a Mediterranean diet during pregnancy and growth patterns and cardiometabolic risk in early infancy.The study was performed with data of over 2,700 pregnant women from Asturias, Guipúzcoa, Sabadell and Valencia, who are part of the INMA-Childhood and Environment cohort. The women filled in a questionnaire on dietary intake in the first and third trimester of pregnancy.In addition, the diet, weight and height of their offspring were followed-up from birth to age 4 years. Other tests such as blood analysis and blood pressure were also performed at age 4.The results show thatSílvia Fernández, ISGlobal researcher and first author of the study, underlines thatconcludes the study coordinator Dora Romaguera, researcher at ISGlobal and CIBEROBN.Regarding the mechanisms that underlie this association, the researcher mentionsThe study did not find a correlation between Mediterranean diet in pregnancy and a reduction in cardiometabolic risk (blood pressure or cholesterol) in early infancy.explains Fernández.Source: Eurekalert