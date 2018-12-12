medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Medicinal Marijuana Bill Passed in New Zealand

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 12, 2018 at 3:00 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In an attempt to provide relief for patients suffering from chronic pain, the New Zealand parliament had passed a bill that permits the medicinal use of marijuana. The patients can now acquire the drug with doctor's prescription.
Medicinal Marijuana Bill Passed in New Zealand
Medicinal Marijuana Bill Passed in New Zealand

The Misuse of Drugs (Medicinal Cannabis) Amendment Bill, which passed the third and final reading in parliament and will soon become a law, classifies cannabidiol (a chemical in marijuana) as a prescription medicine instead of a controlled drug, reports Efe news.

The bill also sets up a statutory defence to allow those in palliative care to take illicit marijuana with a legal defence.

"People nearing the end of their lives should not have to worry about being arrested or imprisoned for trying to manage their pain. So as a compassionate measure we are also creating a statutory defence for people eligible to receive palliation so that they can use illicit cannabis without fear of prosecution," Health Minister David Clark said.

The vote allows medicinal marijuana manufacturers to produce and market their products both locally and abroad.

"Regulations, licensing rules, and quality standards will be set on expert advice within a year of the law coming into effect," Clark said.

New Zealand is the second government in the region to approve the medicinal use of cannabis after the Australian state of Victoria permitted it in 2016.

While some research suggests marijuana can be used to treat chronic pain, there is still significant controversy over its side-effects and effectiveness.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Marijuana

Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Top 15 Natural Painkillers

Natural painkillers, such as herbs and spices can relieve pain too. They can be as potent and effective as prescription drugs without unwanted side effects.

Cancer Pain

Every 1 out of 3 people undergoing cancer treatment experiences pain.

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Marijuana 

What's New on Medindia

Parental Tips to Raise Your Child Right

Ultra-Violet Radiation - Harmful Effects And Benefits

Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive