Medical Financial Hardship Boosts Death Risk for Cancer Survivors

by Colleen Fleiss on April 20, 2022 at 11:52 PM
Medical Financial Hardship Boosts Death Risk for Cancer Survivors

In the United States, cancer survivors who reported medical financial hardship had a more elevated mortality risk than cancer survivors without financial hardship, stated a study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Medical financial hardship was measured as problems affording health care or delaying or forgoing any health care due to cost in the past 12 months. The study was published today in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI).

"Cancer survivors frequently experience medical financial hardship, however, little research has examined its associations with long-term health consequences," said Dr. Robin Yabroff, scientific vice president, health services research at the American Cancer Society and lead author of the study. "Our findings show the need to address financial hardship to ensure that cancer survivors do not delay or forgo necessary care because they cannot afford it."

For this study, researchers identified more than 25,000 cancer survivors using data from the 1997-2014 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) and NHIS Linked Mortality Files through 2015. Virtually all adults aged 65 years and older had health insurance coverage through Medicare because of age-eligibility. Adults younger than 65 years with financial hardship were less likely to have private health insurance coverage and more likely to be uninsured.
Survivors in both age groups with financial hardship had a higher adjusted mortality risk than their counterparts without hardship in adjusted analyses. Further adjustment for health insurance coverage reduced the magnitude of association of hardship and mortality among survivors younger than 65 years, but adjustment for supplemental Medicare coverage had little effect among survivors aged 65 years and older.

"Efforts to address financial hardship as part of oncology practice and survivorship care are needed."

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), the advocacy affiliate of the ACS, has long advocated for policies to expand access to affordable, comprehensive health coverage given the proven link between insurance status and cancer outcomes.

ACS CAN is currently urging Congress to pass several policies to improve affordable access to health coverage including, making increased subsidies to purchase marketplace health coverage permanent, expanding Medicaid in the 12 states that have yet to do so, and capping out-of-pocket prescription drug costs in Medicare Part D, among others.

Source: Eurekalert
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
