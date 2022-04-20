Medical Financial Hardship Boosts Death Risk for Cancer Survivors

Advertisement

For this study, researchers identified more than 25,000 cancer survivors using data from the 1997-2014 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) and NHIS Linked Mortality Files through 2015. Virtually all adults aged 65 years and older had health insurance coverage through Medicare because of age-eligibility. Adults younger than 65 years with financial hardship were less likely to have private health insurance coverage and more likely to be uninsured.Survivors in both age groups with financial hardship had a higher adjusted mortality risk than their counterparts without hardship in adjusted analyses. Further adjustment for health insurance coverage reduced the magnitude of association of hardship and mortality among survivors younger than 65 years, but adjustment for supplemental Medicare coverage had little effect among survivors aged 65 years and older."Efforts to address financial hardship as part of oncology practice and survivorship care are needed."The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), the advocacy affiliate of the ACS, has long advocated for policies to expand access to affordable, comprehensive health coverage given the proven link between insurance status and cancer outcomes.ACS CAN is currently urging Congress to pass several policies to improve affordable access to health coverage including, making increased subsidies to purchase marketplace health coverage permanent, expanding Medicaid in the 12 states that have yet to do so, and capping out-of-pocket prescription drug costs in Medicare Part D, among others.Source: Eurekalert