Maximizing Relief With Ayurveda Medicines

Ayurvedic medications give relief to several thousands of patients suffering from various common diseases.
Exploring the Benefits of Ayurveda MedicinesThe Faculty of Ayurveda conducted the study to assess the impact of Ayurvedic medicines on 13,936 patients in eight government Ayurvedic college hospitals and certain dispensaries across the state between June 2022 and February 2023.
"The patients suffering from fever, cough, cold, high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, jaundice and other common diseases were surveyed to assess impact of Ayurvedic medicines on them," said Vaidya Sushil Kumar Dubey, professor, Faculty of Ayurveda, BHU.
Dubey along with former dean of the faculty Prof Yamini Bhushan Tripathi had planned the study in April 2022.
The vaidyas (Ayurveda practitioners) gave medicines to the patients and recorded their impact on them when they visited hospitals for follow-up after a week.
Source: IANS
