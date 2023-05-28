Cool Down With Watermelon This Summer!

Watermelons and summer are inseparable. This summer, watermelons is a must have fruit for hydration.



So, to help you stay cool and fresh throughout the season, experts shared three ways to enjoy watermelons this summer.

Enjoying Watermelon This Summer: Tips and Tricks

Make juicy watermelon popsicles at home: Nothing beats the heat like an icy popsicle on a sunny day, especially one that's made from fresh, juicy watermelons straight from the kitchen. Luckily, it's incredibly easy to make your own quick popsicles to go! Blend watermelon and sugar into a thick juice-like consistency, pour it into popsicle molds available at a store or online, freeze until firm, and enjoy. If you don't have a mold available, simply repurpose empty watermelon shells as molds to make it a truly watermelon-y experience.