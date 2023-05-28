About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Cool Down With Watermelon This Summer!

by Colleen Fleiss on May 28, 2023 at 1:03 PM
Watermelons and summer are inseparable. This summer, watermelons is a must have fruit for hydration.

So, to help you stay cool and fresh throughout the season, experts shared three ways to enjoy watermelons this summer.

Enjoying Watermelon This Summer: Tips and Tricks

Make juicy watermelon popsicles at home: Nothing beats the heat like an icy popsicle on a sunny day, especially one that's made from fresh, juicy watermelons straight from the kitchen. Luckily, it's incredibly easy to make your own quick popsicles to go! Blend watermelon and sugar into a thick juice-like consistency, pour it into popsicle molds available at a store or online, freeze until firm, and enjoy. If you don't have a mold available, simply repurpose empty watermelon shells as molds to make it a truly watermelon-y experience.

The Watermelon Health Facts

For stunning looks like that of Brangelina Jolie and winning knocks like Sachin and Dhoni - go for watermelon fruits. Watermelon acts as a natural moisturizer as well as a toner and keeps the skin cool, glowing and fresh.
Enjoy a cold watermelon drink for instant rejuvenation: Some summer days can get unsparingly hot, making you want to unwind with a rejuvenating drink after a long day outdoors. Simply quench your thirst by sipping on a Watermelon Mint with friends or stir up a quick watermelon lemonade with watermelon, mint, lemons, and lemon zest for a quick fix of hydration at home.

Keep it simple and slice it up - fix it in salads or even burgers: Fruits are an essential part of a healthy diet, and it's often recommended to have the whole fruit to reap its full benefits. Sliced-up watermelons can be consumed as a dessert or a quick snack to help you stay hydrated all summer long. To keep things interesting, you could also add feta cheese and mint to your serving and fix yourself a quick, easy, and delightfully refreshing salad. If you're feeling more creative, consider giving plain-jane burgers a summery makeover by adding a big slice of watermelon and some feta to fresh whole wheat burger buns, alongside a patty of your choice - and your watermelon feta burgers are ready to be devoured!

Source: IANS
Top 7 Health Benefits of Watermelon

Watermelon, the much loved summer fruit doesn't just beat the heat, but also beats heart diseases, cancer and kidney problems.
Watermelon a Day can Keep You Cool and Healthy This Summer

Eating watermelon every day and drinking watermelon juice daily can improve your heart health and also help you stay cool and hydrated this hot summer season.
Listening to Nigerian Music Can Help You Pick a Ripe Watermelon

Choose watermelon by tapping: Sounds of drumming in traditional Nigerian music can help you decide whether a watermelon is ripe or not, reveals a new study.
