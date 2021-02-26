by Anjanee Sharma on  February 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Maternal Diet During Breastfeeding Impacts Premature Infants' Immune Systems
Study in mice shows that a maternal diet rich in indole-3-carbinol (I3C) results in the birth of pups with stronger protection against necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC).

I3C is a molecule found in cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, brussels sprouts, and cauliflower.

NEC is a rapidly progressing gastrointestinal condition that occurs when harmless gut bacteria invade the underdeveloped wall of the premature infant's colon, resulting in inflammation that can destroy healthy tissue present there.


When enough cells die to create a hole in the intestinal wall, the bacteria enters the bloodstream and causes fatal sepsis.

Previous mice studies have shown that NEC results when premature infants' underdeveloped intestinal lining produces high amounts of the toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) protein.

TLR4 binds with gut bacteria and keeps them in check in full-term babies, while in premature infants, excess amounts of TLR4 directs the body's defense mechanism to attack the intestinal wall instead. I3C is known to switch off the production of TLR4.

"Based on this understanding, we designed our latest study to see if I3C could be fed to pregnant mice, get passed to their unborn children, and then protect them against NEC after birth," says David Hackam, senior author. "We also wanted to determine if I3C in breast milk could maintain that protection as the infants grow."

In the first experiment, the research team induced NEC in 7-day old mice - half born to mothers fed I3C and half from mothers fed a diet without I3C. Results showed that those born from mothers given I3C were 50% less likely to develop NEC, even with their immune systems still immature at one week after birth.

The researchers investigated whether breast milk with I3C would continue to give infant mice protection against NEC in the second experiment. They used mice genetically bred without the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR) - the binding site on intestinal cells for I3C.

They found that AHR-lacking pups, when fed breast milk from Mothers with an I3C diet, couldn't process it and developed severe NEC 50% more frequently than infant mice with the I3C receptor.

The researchers state that this suggests that AHR activation is required to protect babies from NEC and that a mother's diet during breastfeeding can impact breast milk's ability to boost an infant's developing immune system.

The researchers then searched for a drug for pregnant women to optimize AHR's positive effect and reduce NEC's risk. They found that A18 (Clinical Name - Lansoprazole, a drug used for treating gastrointestinal hyperacidity) activates the I3C receptor, limits TLR4 signaling, and prevents gut bacteria from infiltrating the intestinal wall.

The drug has been tested on human intestinal tissues removed from patients with NEC.

"These findings enable us to imagine the possibility of developing a maternal diet that can not only boost an infant's overall growth but also enhance the immune system of a developing fetus and, in turn, reduce the risk of NEC if the baby is born prematurely," says Hackam.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Interventions to Support Breastfeeding Helps Promote the Habit
Interventions to Support Breastfeeding through practical advice, through professional support, peer support and formal education helps to improve the rate of breastfeeding.
READ MORE
How Much Vitamin D is Needed for Infants?
Vitamin D is essential for the proper health of bones and the administration of right dose of the vitamin is equally important. Scientists say that a dose of 400IU is good for keeping bones strong.
READ MORE
Caring for a Premature Baby
A baby born at 37 weeks or earlier is termed premature or "preemie." The premature baby requires special care and attention in an NICU as well as at home.
READ MORE
Fenugreek
Fenugreek (methi in hindi) seeds are rich source of trigonelline, lysine and l-tryptophan. The seeds also contain a large amount of saponins and fibers that could account for many health benefits of fenugreek.
READ MORE
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Importance of BreastFeeding
From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable.
READ MORE
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.
READ MORE
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.
READ MORE
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietImportance of BreastfeedingNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart Disease