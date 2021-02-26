Mediterranean Diet Promotes Cardiac and Cognitive Health

Plant-based diets, like the Mediterranean diet (MIND) and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, are recommended to prevent heart failure.Before this study, it was unclear if diets that emphasize certain foods promote neurocognitive and cardiac health by mitigating cardiac remodeling.MIND emphasizes the consumption of green leafy vegetables and berries and reducing the intake of foods high in saturated fat and animal products at the same time.The research team analyzed the dietary and echocardiographic data of 2,512 participants. They then compared their MIND diet score to measures of cardiac structure and function.Findings showed that the Mediterranean diet was beneficial for the left ventricular function of the heart responsible for pumping oxygenated blood throughout the body.Researchers also found that a diet that promotes the maintenance of neurocognitive health also mitigates cardiac remodeling.Prior research has also highlighted the importance of diet as a modifiable risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia, the researchers state.Vanessa, Xanthakis, corresponding author, says,Xanthakis recommends that people adhere to healthy diets to decrease the risk of disease and achieve a better quality of life, even though it may not always be easy or fit with busy schedules.Source: Medindia