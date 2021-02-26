by Anjanee Sharma on  February 26, 2021 at 6:21 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Mediterranean Diet Promotes Cardiac and Cognitive Health
Researchers find that a Mediterranean diet can slow down heart failure (HF) and lower cognitive decline and dementia risk.

Over 6.5 million adults in the US experience heart failure. It is associated with a high risk of cognitive decline and dementia, and other detrimental effects on organs.

Cardiac remodeling (changes in cardiac structure and function), which occurs before heart failure, is also associated with poor cognitive function and cerebral health.


Plant-based diets, like the Mediterranean diet (MIND) and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, are recommended to prevent heart failure.

Before this study, it was unclear if diets that emphasize certain foods promote neurocognitive and cardiac health by mitigating cardiac remodeling.

MIND emphasizes the consumption of green leafy vegetables and berries and reducing the intake of foods high in saturated fat and animal products at the same time.

The research team analyzed the dietary and echocardiographic data of 2,512 participants. They then compared their MIND diet score to measures of cardiac structure and function.

Findings showed that the Mediterranean diet was beneficial for the left ventricular function of the heart responsible for pumping oxygenated blood throughout the body.

Researchers also found that a diet that promotes the maintenance of neurocognitive health also mitigates cardiac remodeling.

Prior research has also highlighted the importance of diet as a modifiable risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia, the researchers state.

Vanessa, Xanthakis, corresponding author, says, "Our findings highlight the importance of adherence to the MIND diet for a better cardiovascular health and further reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease in the community."

Xanthakis recommends that people adhere to healthy diets to decrease the risk of disease and achieve a better quality of life, even though it may not always be easy or fit with busy schedules.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Anti-Inflammatory Diet
Healthy foods as part of anti-inflammatory diet to fight inflammation are basic components of the Mediterranean diet.
READ MORE
Diet from Crete for Healthy Heart
Mediterranean diets, special attention has been given to the traditional Greek Cretan diet. It emphasises the consumption of olive oil, whole grains, pulses, wild greens, herbs and fruits.
READ MORE
MIND Diet
MIND diet is a healthy meal plan which is designed to lower the risk of Alzheimer''s disease, improve cognition and to sharpen memory.
READ MORE
Congestive Heart Failure
Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 
READ MORE
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.
READ MORE
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.
READ MORE
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietMediterranean DietNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaPalpitations And ArrhythmiasWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts