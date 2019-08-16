Markers Predict Mortality in Patients With Symptoms of Yellow Fever

‘Despite the availability of safe and efficacious vaccine since 1983, outbreaks of yellow fever still do occur as in Brazil recently, with patients deteriorating rapidly.’

Outbreaks of yellow fever have occurred in Brazil in recent years despite the existence of a safe and efficacious vaccine since 1938. Even after more than a century of research, scientists and physicians were unaware of any specific clinical and laboratory predictors of mortality that could help prioritize admission to hospital intensive care units, which would be extremely useful given that patients with yellow fever often deteriorate rapidly.." said Esper Kallás, Full Professor in the Department of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases at the University of Săo Paulo's Medical School (FM-USP) in Brazil." Kallás said.These markers have now been identified. They are described in an article inpublished by Kallás and 19 other researchers affiliated with FM-USP, the university's Tropical Medicine Institute (IMT-USP), the Săo Paulo Emílio Ribas Infectology Institute (IIER-SP), and the DASA S.A., a Brazilian medical diagnostics firm (owner of the Delboni Auriemo and Lavoisier laboratory chains).The study was supported by Săo Paulo Research Foundation - FAPESP as part of a project led by Ester Sabino, director of IMT-USP and a professor in FM-USP's Department of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.The main aim of the study was to identify predictors of mortality measurable during hospitalization. They focused on patients with suspected yellow fever admitted to the Hospital das Clínicas, FM-USP's general hospital and IIER-SP, both in Săo Paulo city, during the 2018 outbreak of the disease.Between January 11 and May 10, 2018, 118 and 113 patients with suspected yellow fever were admitted to the Hospital das Clínicas and IIER-SP, respectively. After screening to confirm the diagnosis, 76 patients (68 men and eight women) with yellow fever were included in the study.The diagnosis was based on detectable yellow fever virus RNA in the blood (74 patients) or yellow fever virus confirmed in autopsy reports (two patients). Of the 76 patients, 27 (36%) died within 60 days of hospital admission." Kallás said.The researchers found that the older the patient, the more severe the yellow fever illness tended to be. "" Kallás said.A high neutrophil count, high hepatic aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and high viral load at hospital admission were also significantly associated with mortality. Neutrophils are white blood cells (or polymorphonuclear leukocytes) that play an essential role in the innate immune system.All 11 (100%) patients with neutrophil counts of 4,000 cells per milliliter (mL) or greater and viral loads of 5·1 log10 copies/mL (approximately 125,000 copies of the virus per milliliter of blood) or greater died, compared with only three (11%) out of 27 patients with neutrophil counts of less than 4,000 cells per mL and viral loads of less than 5·1 log10 copies/mL." Kallás said. "."Increased viral load was one of the markers of severity identified by the study. "" Kallás said.On the other hand, the researchers found that yellowish skin color was not a marker of severity at the time of hospital admission." Kallás said.According to Sabino, the study represents significant progress by enabling physicians "."After decades of research on yellow fever, markers of mortality had not yet been found, even for patients in the most developed countries. "" Kallás said.In 2017, at the onset of the latest outbreak of yellow fever in Brazil, Kallás, Sabino and collaborators conducted a follow-up study of patients with dengue, chikungunya and Zika in an attempt to predict the transmission and distribution of these diseases, all of which are caused by arboviruses (arthropod-borne viruses).," Kallás said.The identification of prognostic markers can help clinicians prioritize admission to intensive care units, as a patient's condition often deteriorates swiftly.," he said. "At the same time, resource allocation can be improved to prioritize laboratory tests that will be able to determine more accurately whether the patients are likely to get better or worse.Source: Eurekalert